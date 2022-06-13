Finalists chosen for 2022 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year

The top 5 finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected.
IDEAg Group, LLC., producers of Minnesota Farmfest, will bestow the third annual Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award during the 2022 event. Award judges selected the top five women, from all the applications received, whose nominations demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated, positive impact on income, yield, diversification or challenges, community involvement and passion for her farm and the ag industry.
The finalists, in no particular order, are Dawn Breitkreutz of Redwood Falls, Nancy Hinricher of Pipestone, Karen Kasper of Owatonna, Emily Ponwith of Cleveland, and Kristin Reiman-Duden of Princeton. These five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the Farmfest Women in Ag Event, the morning of Aug. 4.
“Year over year, we enjoy reading the nominees’ stories and are amazed by their dedication to the ag industry and on their farms,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director, IDEAg. “These five women are experienced, dedicated farmers and leaders and we are honored to name them as the top five finalists for this award.”
People are also reading…
Attendees can get tickets and learn more about the finalists at Farmfest.com. The Farmfest 2022 Woman Farmer of the Year Award is sponsored by Ziegler Ag Equipment, AgCountry Farm Credit Services, CHS, Inc., Farm Bureau Financial Services and the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program.