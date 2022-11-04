Goehring discusses harvest progress, weed pressure

Each growing season offers farmers its own unique set of challenges, and between the drought of last year, the late start to planting this spring, and lack of moisture late this summer, this year’s growing season has farmers “kind of all over the board,” says North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring.

“Some guys are really smiling right now because everything seemed to click,” Goehring said. “The heavens smiled upon them, and some have actually told me they were able to lock some prices in. They hesitated because it looked like there was no reason we shouldn’t be headed toward $20-$25 wheat, but they said they pulled the trigger and locked some in. They were the lucky ones.”

Others haven’t been so fortunate. For some farmers west of Jamestown to the Montana border and up to Canada, even with the late start to planting this spring, Goehring says those farmers anticipated getting pretty decent prices this year, but that may not be the case anymore.

“When prices fell out of bed, a few of those guys told me the wheat yields they’d been taking off were in the 20s. They’re barely going to break even, and that’s disheartening,” he said. “A lot of those guys are sitting on their wheat and small grains crop this year. The durum crop seems to have held together pretty well. The quality seemed to be there.”

Goehring described the lack of moisture late this summer as “déjà vu.”

“Looking back to two years ago when we started drying up in July, we just didn’t get much rain heading into the fall,” he said. “It may tell a story about what’s ahead for the future. No one tries to use the past to predict the future, but we have to think about how to mitigate going forward.”

Clear across the state, overall crop yields have been impacted due to the late summer dryness, though certain areas have been impacted harder and felt more pressure.

Corn and soybean yields are “all over the board,” according to Goehring, but he’s hearing some good things and prices seem to be stable.

“People are hopeful,” he said. “The soybean crop was up and down this year, but for the most part, there are some pretty solid numbers. I think where USDA and NASS has (yields) is going to be pretty close, at least what they’re predicting.”

One consistently positive development across the state, according to Goehring, is that quality seems to be good.

“We didn’t have much disease pressure. We had some pest pressure with grasshoppers, which certainly challenged some forage production, and to some degree, crop production,” he said. “The crop had moisture to begin with this spring and was growing well, so it was trying to outcompete the grasshoppers, but there are certainly grasshopper concerns going into 2023.”

One oddity this year, which doesn’t happen often in North Dakota, is that the corn crop is coming off fairly dry.

“There are very little drying costs this year for corn,” Goehring said. “This is where you have to be cautious. Guys are harvesting 16 (percent) moisture corn and then they’ll hit a low spot and it goes up to 20. The thought and belief is that ‘it will just blend off, we’ll just put it on air and we’ll be fine.’ We’re going to need to continue to monitor those bins this year. Those spots may not blend off well or you’ll have some kernels that are just a little above what they should be, won’t store well, and they might take off on you in a month. I hope producers watch that.

“We’ve heard that horror story before,” he continued. “Guys will fill a 45,000-bushel bin up and say, ‘For the most part everything in there is dry and we’ve had air on it for a couple weeks.’ That may not suffice. They may have to move things around, check it, and stay on top of it.”

Palmer amaranth

Palmer amaranth seems to be popping up more and more across the state, and Goehring encourages farmers to take extra precautions, especially with equipment coming in from outside the state.

“We are seeing situations where equipment has been purchased from out of state or situations where custom harvesters have come in, both this year and previous years, but (Palmer amaranth) is now showing its ugly head on some operations,” he said. “We encourage people to use those services (custom harvesters), but please have them thoroughly clean that combine before it goes into the field. Even when you’re going to your neighbors to help harvest, just go thoroughly blow the combine out. Leave that stuff in your own yard.”

With Palmer amaranth showing up in more and more counties, Goehring says farmers need to be diligent.

“If you see something out there, don’t just assume it’s kochia or pigweed,” he said. “When you see something above the rest of your crop, especially in small grains, sugarbeets, potatoes or soybean fields, go out and take a look at it. Try to use multiple chemistries and modes of action early on in the season and do a good job scouting. Utilize your local agronomy center and crop scouts. I know they’ve got a lot to do, but that’s their job.”

Outside of Palmer amaranth, the big weeds that North Dakota farmers have seen more of this year are wormwood and spurge.

“Spurge has really taken off,” Goehring said. “People are talking about seeing it in place they’re never seen it before. We saw it on our own farm. We knew we had a little patch and we’d treat it and control it every year to where it was slowly shrinking. Then all of a sudden, three-quarters of a mile away, next to a field for no reason other than it could have been wildlife that moved it, we got spurge that showed up. After coming out of the drought going into this year, everything was geared to take off.”