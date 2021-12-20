Hemp lawsuit award sends a message to start-up businesses

Out in his farm fields near Williston, N.D., and across the border in Montana, Beau Anderson still has many hemp bales sitting there waiting to be sold.
The bales are left from a hemp business deal in 2018 that duped 25 eastern Montana farmers, including Anderson, into signing a contract with USA Biofuels for 20,000 acres of hemp.
The farmers were never paid for their hemp, and they were not allowed to sell it either. And because there is not crop insurance for hemp, they couldn’t put in a claim for their hemp acres.
“Seventy percent of all the bales are still not sold. Most of these hemp bales are still green inside just like alfalfa – they are still good with the seed still in there,” Anderson said.
The farmers found lawyers and entered into a civil lawsuit where a jury in Wolf Point, Mont., awarded them $65 million in 2021.
The 25 farmers will probably never see that money.
“There was money the businesses transferred into their account, and the next day it was gone. They divided the money up 50/50 as shareholders,” he said.
Anderson feels it was “money laundering,” but he was glad to have seen the businessmen have to admit in court to duping the farmers.
“I hope it sends a message to other businesses. A lot of these start-ups have some money but are hoping to find investors,” he said, adding when they can’t find investors, the business fails. “These businesses should finance themselves.”
Anderson serves on the Williams County Board of Commissioners and sees these start-up businesses frequently.
In the past, he has served farmers on the Northern Pulse Growers Association and the USA Dry Pea & Lentil Council.
Anderson has tried to sell his hemp since it is still good quality, but he hasn’t been able to.
“A guy offered me only $40 a ton recently. I told him hay bales are selling for $200 a ton right now,” Anderson said.
Other farmers are having the same trouble selling it. A small amount of it has sold.
Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said that the hemp civil judgment for $65 million was the largest amount ever awarded for an agricultural lawsuit.
“It is the biggest agricultural award ever handed down by a jury in Montana,” Jensen said. “It did send a message to hemp businesses not to engage in unfair business practices with Montana farmers.”
Court documents said that in 2018, 25 farmers contracted with USA Biofuels to grow hemp.
The contracts from USA Biofuels said that the farmers would be provided seed up front and paid $100 per acre at the time of planting.
Anderson said he and the other farmers worked with a lawyer on the contract ahead of time.
“If we hadn’t had a lawyer advising us on the contract, we would have never received the $100 per acre up front. At least we got that,” Anderson said.
At harvest, the farmers were supposed to receive another $400 per acre for hemp grown on dryland, and $600 per acre for hemp on irrigated land.
However, according to court documents, the seed was delivered late and the first payments were six weeks late.
In fact, the initial $100 was paid to the farmers, not by USA Biofuels, but by Vitality Natural Health, LLC, a Canadian company.
At harvest time, not a dime arrived to compensate farmers. Despite swathing and baling the hemp per the contract, farmers didn’t receive the rest of the money promised to them.
In addition, USA Biofuels threatened to sue the farmers if they tried selling it to someone else.
Farmers had to take time out of their busy farming schedules to sue the companies and the businessmen involved.
The Wolf Point jury found that the Canadian and American businessmen had committed “negligence, fraud, and deceit in failing to fulfill contracts, leaving the crops unpaid for and languishing in fields,” according to the court documents.
Jensen is hopeful that the lawsuit sends a message that farmers should not be treated in such a way.
“It should never have happened,” he said.
The award was mostly for punitive damages, meant to penalize bad actors and discourage similar behavior in the future.
According to Andy Gray, MDA’s hemp program coordinator, in 2018 and 2019, 80-90 percent of the hemp grown in Montana was for CBD.
With the CBD market collapsing, in 2020, 80 percent of Montana hemp was grown for grain or fiber, and 20 percent for CBD.
MDA does see a future for hemp in Montana.
“We see a future for hemp in Montana, primarily in the grain and fiber segment,” Gray said.
Meanwhile, Anderson hopes to be able to feed some of the hemp to his cattle. The summer of 2021 was a drought year, and farmers in his region received little rain to spur their hay crops.
“I have a nutritionist coming to help me decide what the maximum amount of hemp I could feed to my cattle in a mix with corn stalks and other feed,” he said.