Hemp lawsuit award sends a message to start-up businesses

Out in his farm fields near Williston, N.D., and across the border in Montana, Beau Anderson still has many hemp bales sitting there waiting to be sold.

The bales are left from a hemp business deal in 2018 that duped 25 eastern Montana farmers, including Anderson, into signing a contract with USA Biofuels for 20,000 acres of hemp.

The farmers were never paid for their hemp, and they were not allowed to sell it either. And because there is not crop insurance for hemp, they couldn’t put in a claim for their hemp acres.

“Seventy percent of all the bales are still not sold. Most of these hemp bales are still green inside just like alfalfa – they are still good with the seed still in there,” Anderson said.

The farmers found lawyers and entered into a civil lawsuit where a jury in Wolf Point, Mont., awarded them $65 million in 2021.

The 25 farmers will probably never see that money.

“There was money the businesses transferred into their account, and the next day it was gone. They divided the money up 50/50 as shareholders,” he said.

Anderson feels it was “money laundering,” but he was glad to have seen the businessmen have to admit in court to duping the farmers.

“I hope it sends a message to other businesses. A lot of these start-ups have some money but are hoping to find investors,” he said, adding when they can’t find investors, the business fails. “These businesses should finance themselves.”