Higher energy prices continuing to impact economy

Energy prices, up 30 percent in the last year, are having “serious ramifications” on the broader economy, said Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist, speaking from NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center.

April inflation numbers were down slightly from 8.6 percent to 8.3 percent.

“In the energy category, we are looking at very high prices nationally for energy, including gasoline,” Ripplinger said.

According to data from AAA, national gasoline prices averaged $4.57 per gallon during the third week of May, an increase of 45 cents from April and an increase of $1.53 from a year ago.

“It’s important to know, while some of these prices are high – in some places record-high – if you adjust for inflation, we’re actually not even close to the highs that we saw about a decade ago,” he said.

The driving season has not arrived yet, however, and with incomes higher and people coming off COVID, it is expected that there will be significant travel this summer.

“We’re going to see that conversion over to those summer blends and we are expected to see increased demand for passenger travel for gasoline to power those vehicles during the summer driving season,” Ripplinger said.

In addition, there has been a 50 percent increase in the price of used vehicles since the “bottom” hit, which is just after COVID struck.

“This is expected to persist for quite some time,” he said. “Demand is high and people are looking for those vehicles, which are expensive.”

There isn’t a lot of production going on currently, partially because of a global shortage of semiconductor chips.

“We’re seeing little production. There’s a lot of vehicles sitting in parking lots outside of factories without chips, or even being sold without chips. Production in general is just being slowed down a bit and is trying to catch up,” he said.

Ripplinger pointed out it would take a few years before this used car problem would be resolved.

One of the biggest sources of used cars is from the rental market. They’re short of used cars now, and it will more than likely take a year or two for those vehicles to come back out onto the market.

“We’re probably looking at 2024-25 before things really relax in terms of price,” he said.

Ethanol

The energy markets in general are very strong, according to Ripplinger.

“While gasoline prices are high, gasoline feed stocks – the material ready for blending in ethanol – are seeing really high support in some cases and record prices,” he said.

Ripplinger pointed to the corn ethanol refinery in South Dakota, saying the refinery is making “some pretty good money on a per gallon basis.”

“They are clearly covering all of their costs and doing well,” he said.

Prices are “very high” and are being driven by strong supply and demand pull.

“Corn is nearly $8 on the spot cash market for the South Dakota refinery,” he said.

Production data from USDOE, the energy information administration, shows production is “pretty strong, pretty steady.”

“As we get ready for the driving season, we’ll see if that demand for gasoline blended with ethanol ends up being the stronger issue or if the price of corn will end up being the primary driver,” Ripplinger said. “Supplies are where they are. We are going tolearn a lot as things as we go forward.”

A month ago, President Joe Biden issued an emergency waiver allowing the sale of E-15 in non-containment states.

That allows the sale of E-15, ignoring the Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) issue.

“This is nice and it does expand the market, but it is a very small impact that can be expected. To build those markets, there has to be long-term availability. That’s not necessarily what this provides, but it does put those products in the market,” Ripplinger said.

Looking at the price of ethanol in South Dakota, relative to gasoline wholesale prices, ethanol is selling a little bit higher than the fuel.

“It is not necessarily going to be a great driver of sales,” he said. “In the past, we have seen times where the price of ethanol is at a significant discount – low enough that its value on an energy basis is less than that of gasoline. And again, we’re not there right now.”

Ripplinger feels renewable diesel is an opportunity and a major demand pull for vegetable oil.

“We’re looking at 90-cent vegetable oil. By far, that is a record-high price being driven by a number of factors,” he said. “But soybeans are being traded on the basis of oil and not protein.”

High oil prices, but limited activity

There are very high oil prices currently, but not much activity in terms of additional production nationally, including in the North Dakota Bakken.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas does a survey every year asking those who are in exploration and development what their “breakevens” would need to be for new wells or existing wells.

“The Bakken used to have its own category. Now we’re rolled into other U.S. shale,” he said. “The price for U.S. shale, you assume, would be the same for all of the Bakken. It is $69 a barrel – substantially less than the price today.”

There is not much activity in the Bakken currently, which is being driven by a couple of things.

“A lot of the low hanging fruits – the easier oil to access in the Bakken has been drilled. It’s been available, if not produced, and now we’re really sitting there looking at: ‘Does it make sense, even with high prices, to bring additional production online?’” he said.

What does that mean in terms of profitability?

“It is not causing the amount of activity that we might have expected,” he said.

Data from Baker Hughes shows the rig count in North Dakota is 36, up from 15 rigs a year ago.

“The rig counts are still really quite low. We’re certainly getting a lot more production online for each rig, but not necessarily the amount of activity that we might expect at these prices,” Ripplinger concluded.

