Land prices jump from last year; rent steady

Land values – both cropland and pastureland – rose in North Dakota over the last year.

At the same time, NDSU reported state cropland rents were steady, while pastureland rents were virtually unchanged.

“In North Dakota, we found virtually no difference in pastureland rental rates from last year to this year, and I believe a big reason for that was the big drought that we had,” said Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist.

Parman spoke to producers during the NDSU Ag Market Situation and Outlook webinar in September.

Parman compared the USDA national cropland and pastureland price change per acre report for 2022, released in August, to NDSU’s own land values and land rent report.

The two reports use the same data for their source, however, NDSU puts the counties into regions, and the report is a weighted average, while the USDA national report is not. That shows a difference in land values.

USDA report

According to USDA’s report, North Dakota’s cropland prices were up 14 percent from 2021.

“North Dakota wasn’t the highest – that honor belongs to states like Nebraska, up 21 percent, and Iowa, up around 20 percent – but not the lowest either,” Parman said.

Minnesota’s cropland values rose nearly 18 percent, while Montana’s cropland values were up 10.5 percent.

Pastureland values also rose from 2021-22 in the national report.

“North Dakota is almost up to $1,000 per acre on average for pastureland right now – sitting around $930 per acre as a state,” he said. “That’s a pretty big increase in pastureland values at a 10.7 percent increase from last year.”

Minnesota’s pastureland values rose 9.8 percent, while Montana’s pastureland values were up 10.7 percent.

The most expensive pastureland values are in the southeastern U.S. where the stocking rates are higher.

Looking at national average prices for pastureland in the U.S., from 2008-2022, prices rose 11.5 percent from $1,480 per acre last year to $1,650 this year.

The 11.5 percent point jump nationally is the biggest jump since 2013-14, which was a 10.3 percent jump.

“We recall that 2014 is the year calves approached $3 a pound for feeder calves and bred heifers were super expensive at $2,500, or in some cases, $3,000 at auction,” Parman said.

Looking at cropland values nationally, the biggest jump prior to this year was from 2012-13, a 13.7 percent hike. At that time, corn prices were in the $6-$8 per bushel range, and soybean prices were approaching $15 per bushel. In addition, wheat prices were strong.

From 2021-22, there was a 14.2 percent increase nationally and that was the largest single year increase in the last couple of decades for cropland.

“When we look at net farm incomes from 2020-21, both years were well above average, but not nearly as high as they were in the years that we had those big jumps in crop land and pastureland values in the 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 years,” he said.

During that time, net farm income and net cash income were well above average and higher than when they were adjusted for inflation for 2021 and the projected number for 2022.

“It’s interesting to think that we had a larger jump in land prices than we did before. And yet, net farm incomes and net cash farm incomes were not nearly as much above average as they were back then,” Parman said. “It’s a bigger jump of lower net farm incomes and net cash incomes when adjusted for inflation.”

NDSU report

NDSU’s weighted report noted there was a 10.9 percent statewide increase in cropland prices from 2021-22, while the USDA had a 14.1 percent increase (but was not weighted).

“The most expensive land again in the state is in the southern Red River Valley, approaching $4,500-$4,521 an acre, and in the northern Red River Valley, $3,400,” he said.

Statewide, pastureland values are up 11.5 percent, which was closer to the national average.

“Across the board, pastureland values were up, and this is one of the first times since I’ve been putting this together that this was actually seen,” he said. “What that implies is it’s not just data noise – these land prices were indeed increased from last year to this year. Something definitely did happen – this was a big increase.”

Cash rents

The American Farm Bureau Association compiled a chart on national farmland rents in dollars per acre from USDA and NASS data.

While land values were up double-digits in terms of percentage change from 2021-22, rents were not.

Cropland rents were up around 4.5-5.5 percent for irrigated or non-irrigated land.

Pastureland cash rents were up to 7.7 percent from 2021-22, the same as they were in 2015-16, and Parman believes that was probably due to last year’s drought.

“If there’s not a lot of forage heading into 2022 because of last year’s drought, it’s awfully tough to ask for an increase in pastureland rent,” he said.

In 2022, North Dakota received moisture, meaning rents may increase later to where the market thinks it should be, based on available forage.

“With pasture, it can take more than a year to recover from a drought,” he said.

Unchanged rents

NDSU reported cropland rents were up 3.1 percent in their average weighted report versus cropland land values in double-digits.

“Rents are virtually unchanged. With cropland, it is important to remember when rental rates were being negotiated,” he said.

In the spring, when rents were being negotiated, production costs were “really high, especially with respect to fertilizer, with anhydrous more than $1,500 per ton, and urea approaching a $1,000 per ton,” he said.

In addition, phosphorous prices were high; potash prices “effectively tripled,” and machinery costs hiked.

“As a result, cash rents did not jump at the rate that land prices did,” Parman said.

Some programs that happened in 2020 went into 2021, including the Market Facilitation Program. Those were paid out in cash.

“North Dakota’s rental rate for cropland did increase again from 2021 to 2022. But for the most part, it’s been kind of steady from 2015 all the way through 2021, with a bit of an increase of getting up over $70 an acre statewide,” he said.

With interest rates, one would have to go back to the 2000s to find rates as high as there are currently.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate average in U.S. is approaching 6 percent for most loans.

In mid-August, it was 5.1 percent, and it jumped to 6 percent by Sept. 15.

“This has caused folks to believe the Federal Reserve will continue to increase the federal funds rate,” he said.

In historical terms, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is not that high.

“At 6 percent, you are roughly where the 1990s and early parts of the 2000s were,” he said.

The Federal Reserve tracks what the market thinks interest rates are going to be.

In September, the Federal Reserve raised the benchmark interest rates by 75 basis points and said more interest rate increases will be needed to deal with inflation, according to a news release.

“I think that the increase in interest rates over last year is going to halt some of the upward momentum that land prices have had – simply because borrowing is going to be more expensive,” Parman said. “Folks are going to have to start really considering interest. You start getting in that 6-8 percent range, and it has been quite a while since anyone has had to finance anything at that rate.”

But Parman doubts there will be any “massive jumps” in land prices because of interest rates.

“It will probably be in the mid- to high single-digits in 2023,” he said.

Producers have already made purchases from the 2020 programs, and equipment costs have already “gone up pretty remarkably,” he concluded.