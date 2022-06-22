Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative to utilize new self-driving truck to haul sugarbeets

To help with transportation challenges, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative (MDFC) has partnered with Kratos Defense & Security Solution, Inc., a leading national security solutions provider, to add a new self-driving truck to haul sugarbeets from the piling station to the factory.

While there is a shortage of truck drivers right now, Mike Metzger, vice president of agriculture for MDFC, says the weather this winter and spring created more challenges in terms of sugarbeet inventory.

“The issue exploded this year with the amount of weather we’ve had,” he said. “Normally, we average about 2.3 blizzards a year and this year we had 12. Our storage inventory, about a third of it is in our factory yard and the other two-thirds of it is at outside stations. We normally are able to haul 80-85 percent of the slice capacity of the factory in a 24-hour period from the country and we supplement what we can’t haul out of the country out of the yard. With the blizzards, it sucked up our yard inventory. That’s the big hang up.”

Another challenge for MDFC going forward is that the co-op’s shareholders have made significant investments in their facility, so they’ll now be able to process 12,000 tons per day, compared to 10,000 tons prior to the investments.

“We need to be able to maintain that level of inventory,” Metzger said. “We simply don’t have the truck drivers to do it, period. Our department is forced to find a way to do more with the same amount of people, and that’s where this new technology comes into play.”

The simple solution would be to hire more truck drivers, but in today’s current work environment, that hasn’t been so easy.

“You can’t drive by a single place in Wahpeton, or anywhere for that matter, that doesn’t have a ‘help wanted’ sign out front,” he said. “We’re beyond appreciative and dependent on the drivers we already have. We have a world-class work force that drives for us year in and year out. We would like to add to it, but it’s really hard. The next best thing was incorporating this technology into our existing fleets so that one driver would be able to man two trucks.”

The self-driving truck will be a leader-follower type system with a manned leader truck in control of an autonomous follower. It’s a technology the Department of Transportation in both North Dakota and Minnesota have used for several years.

“If you look at when anyone is painting lines on interstates, when you’re driving down the interstate you’ll come up on the paint crew, and they always have that one truck that’s kind of idling behind the operation in front of them,” Metzger explained. “That’s literally the crash vehicle – put there to protect the people and infrastructure in front of them. There used to be a guy in there and it used to be a very dangerous job, but now that’s all autonomous. We’re applying that same exact technology, but we’re doing it at highway speeds and using it to haul an ag commodity.”

The leader truck will operate as a “command center,” dictating everything the follower truck will do. The follower truck will follow behind at a predetermined distance, much like RTK positioning with tractors. RTK systems use a land-based station and satellites to come up with positioning, but the truck system will take it a step further by using the lead truck as a mobile-based station.

“We’re going to be able to double our transportation capacity with the same amount of people. It’s a very efficient way of doing business,” Metzger said. “We’re not looking to replace any drivers. We’re just trying to get more hauling capacity out of the driver fleet we already have.”

MNFC will begin utilizing the self-driving truck system in August.

“We’ll dip our toe in this year, and if it works as well as we expect it to, you can expect to see more units deployed in the coming years. It’s really exciting stuff,” Metzger concluded.

