Rate of increase in inflation begins to slow

The market projected the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates a half point and that is exactly what happened in December, according to Bryon Parman, NDSU Extension agricultural finance specialist at the last NDSU ag economics webinar for 2022.

“Inflation kept increasing – it stayed persistent,” Parman said. “We started the year around 5-6 percent in the early months – all the way up to 8 percent.”

Parman pointed out that the Federal Reserve has taken a “hawkish” tone toward slowing inflation.

Its December interest rate hike brought the total to the highest level in 15 years – 4.5 percent. However, since 1954, interest rates have averaged 4.6 percent, so a rate of 4.5 percent is not unusual.

“We are actually right around average. I find that interesting because it is a perception thing. Since interest rates have been so low for so long, it feels like they’re much higher than they are because we’ve had a decade of low interest rates,” he said. The U.S. has had “much higher rates” than the current 4.5 percent.

In terms of inflation rate, the market was expecting the rate to be around 7.3 percent, and the rate came in at 7.1 percent.

“So still high inflation, but it does appear the rate of increase is slowing and that is what folks were waiting to see,” Parman said.

The main reason for that slower increase is due to energy.

“We’ve seen decreases in things like used cars. That’s softening some of it, but food still remains high, over 10 percent, and food items like eggs have gone way up,” he said. “But some food items, like beef, have actually come down some.”

Projections that inflation would rise above 8 percent in 2023 do not appear to be panning out – mainly due to continued actions by the Federal Reserve. Their rate hikes will likely continue through next year.

“The thought is that inflation will be about 3.5 percent in 2023,” he said.

According to the Institute for Economic Forecasting, however, by the end of 2023, inflation will be down to 2 percent due to actions by the Federal Reserve – the assumption being that they’re going to continue to fight inflation all the way through 2023,” Parman said.

The Federal Reserve meets again in February, and their meetings have traditionally been when they increase rates. Some 73 percent of the market thinks the rate increase will be about a quarter percent hike – up to 4.75 percent. A quarter of people think there will be another half a percentage point increase, bringing it up to 5 percent.

The Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors does not believe there will be a rate decrease in 2023, with most thinking the rate will average around 5.3 percent for most of next year.

“They’re not going to continue increasing at these three quarters of percentage points,” Parman said.

That will put interest rates around 7.5 percent, maybe as high as 8 percent. Then, they would let the interest rates just sit there.

“The thinking being that if the interest rates just sit there, that will be enough to slow the rate of inflation that they don’t need to hike rates up to 6 or 7 percent, pushing consumer rates up above 10,” he said.

The Board of Governors think 5-5.5 percent is going to be enough to keep interest rates elevated to slow things down to continue this steady decline in the rate of inflation down to the rate that they hope will be 2 percent.

Parman also spoke on land values, which have risen, and told producers land cash rents will probably go up next year.

In September, Parman said NDSU’s weighted report on land values noted that there was nearly an 11 percent statewide increase in cropland prices from 2021-22, while cropland rents were up 3.1 percent in their average weighted report.

“Are we going to see a big jump in rents? I do think rents are going to be much higher, but I also think there’s going to be a land price increase,” he concluded.