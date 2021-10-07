Things to keep in mind when farm business plans fall apart

While 2021 hasn’t been the best year for farmers, there are ways to “come back from a fall” and be better prepared for the future, according to Betsy Jensen, farm business management instructor at Northland Community and Technical College, in Stephen, Minn.
Jensen spoke with producers about how to adapt when nothing goes as planned at the 2021 September Grain Marketing Seminar sponsored by North Dakota Grain Growers Association, Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers, Northern Crops Institute and AgCountry Farm Credit Services.
“Our farm just got our crop insurance for wheat, and any year you collect a crop insurance check is a disappointing year,” she said. “So it is not about if your farm is going to take a fall; it’s about when you are going to take a fall and what are you going to do about it? What is going to happen?”
Jensen has heard many farmers saying this year that they “screwed up.”
“This is the year I have heard people say that the most often, and I don’t know if that is necessarily true,” Jensen said. “I can just say a few words and you guys will start to cringe. What if I say the words, ‘falling numbers,’ or ‘protein discount,’ or ‘test weight’?”
“There are a lot of things that can make our farm plan fall apart and we have to know how to put things back together again,” she added.
Jensen pointed out there are 68 farm business management instructors in Minnesota.
“North Dakota has about 20 and there is a national organization, as well. What we do is we meet with farmers and go over financials,” she said.
Most of the farmers she meets with “hate numbers” and are not looking forward to meeting with her.
“I know they do their books the day before I show up, but they want to get into production ag for producing purposes and not for financial reasons. It is my job to see that they get their financials done,” Jensen explained.
She works with farmers of all ages and operation sizes.
“There is no typical farm management student,” she said. “I haven’t done any cash flows for 2022 yet – it is still early.”
Cash flows are developed early in the year and things typically change significantly.
“I am meeting with farmers in January and February and March. So what happens when the plan falls apart?” she said.
Jensen showed a sample business plan form.
She used Red River Valley cash flow numbers, saying farmers were probably using 70 bushels for wheat yields and $5.50 was the price the USDA told her to put in the cash flow column.
“Roughly, we were looking at grossing $385 per acre. Yields were more like 45 bushels, so in a lot of cases, the year did not go as planned,” she said.
For total per acre, it ended up being more like $360 rather than $385.
“While it certainly did not go as planned, it was not a disaster either,” she said.
For Jensen, there are a few things for farmers to be cognizant of after a tough year on the farm financially:
Unexpected expenses
“There are some years that repairs can be killers,” Jensen said. “Hail may mean you need to be re-shingled. A little combine fire can cost a few extra bucks. In wet years, you hired someone (extra labor), bugs, like aphids on soybeans, or diseases (are costly).”
Short on cash
“Talk to a lender as soon as possible and see if there is a way to restructure debt,” she said.
That said, don’t prepay loans and borrow later. That is not good business, Jensen says.
“It is not a good idea to prepay loans and borrow money as needed,” she added. “Personal finance is totally different than farm finance.”
If you have cash on hand, that is probably one of the best ways to avoid a fall to begin with. You should make sure you have enough of a cushion in case of a bad year.
Change marketing plans?
“We are still in a drought, which makes forward contracting risky,” Jensen said. “I am a creature of habit. I am very methodical about my marketing.”
But there is risk in not forward contracting.
“My confession is, I have sold 2022 corn, wheat, and soybeans. Not significant amounts. What will hurt me more – forward contracting or not? I think there is more risk in not forward contracting,” she said.
Jensen said it is not a good business plan to store three years worth of wheat and try to hit $20 wheat.
Don’t make it worse
“I am not going to be happy when I make my $6 check for wheat, but I don’t want to try to find a way to buy my way out of that,” she said. “I am just going to smile and get through the contract. There is no good way to get out of the contract.”
You are not alone
“I know we have farmers who had very little yields in 2021,” Jensen said. “I talked to a farmer today and he had great wheat yields but not good corn and bean yields. We really are seeing everything.”
Remember, you are not the only one who suffered losses in 2021. But make sure to communicate with your lender.
“You will feel better if you meet with your lender and figure out a plan. Talk to your lender or find a farm management instructor to help. Finding insights usually requires some external insight and ideas,” she said.
Every farm ends up in a tight spot at some point.
“You will sleep better at night if you meet your lender and make a plan,” Jensen said.
For example, no one slept well during sugarbeet harvest of 2019.
“We did not know what was going on. Were we going to get the beets harvested? As soon as they called it, there was a sense of relief,” she said.
The fall will happen again, and just be better prepared for it.
“If your farm has been successful in the long run, there is not a need to make drastic changes,” she said.