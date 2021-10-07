Things to keep in mind when farm business plans fall apart

While 2021 hasn’t been the best year for farmers, there are ways to “come back from a fall” and be better prepared for the future, according to Betsy Jensen, farm business management instructor at Northland Community and Technical College, in Stephen, Minn.

Jensen spoke with producers about how to adapt when nothing goes as planned at the 2021 September Grain Marketing Seminar sponsored by North Dakota Grain Growers Association, Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers, Northern Crops Institute and AgCountry Farm Credit Services.

“Our farm just got our crop insurance for wheat, and any year you collect a crop insurance check is a disappointing year,” she said. “So it is not about if your farm is going to take a fall; it’s about when you are going to take a fall and what are you going to do about it? What is going to happen?”

Jensen has heard many farmers saying this year that they “screwed up.”

“This is the year I have heard people say that the most often, and I don’t know if that is necessarily true,” Jensen said. “I can just say a few words and you guys will start to cringe. What if I say the words, ‘falling numbers,’ or ‘protein discount,’ or ‘test weight’?”

“There are a lot of things that can make our farm plan fall apart and we have to know how to put things back together again,” she added.

Jensen pointed out there are 68 farm business management instructors in Minnesota.

“North Dakota has about 20 and there is a national organization, as well. What we do is we meet with farmers and go over financials,” she said.