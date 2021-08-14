Young marketing enthusiasts helps others grow their business

Born and raised on a small ranch in Helena, Mont., Aly Robins grew up around all things agriculture. She attended Miles Community College in Miles City, Mont., before transferring and ultimately finishing her degree in Range Management at Montana State University.

Always knowing she wanted to work in some sector of agriculture, Robins took a job in Dillon, Mont., with the Natural Resources Conservation Service as a range manager. Robins loved her job in range, but she felt this drive to help agriculture on a deeper level.

“I noticed there was this marketing dilemma in the ag industry. In my opinion, that is why we see these non-profit organizations attacking us. They’ve got their marketing figured out,” she said.

With that thought in mind and a dream of owning her own business, Robins took a leap of faith in 2019 and started Snowy Mountain Marketing, a company that helps agriculture and small businesses create or enhance their online presence. The business started as a side hustle, but after a year Robins was able to make the business her full-time job.

“The online world is not going away, so I kind of bridge that gap between businesses that don’t know where to start with online marketing,” she explained.

Growing up on a ranch and working in range management, Robins understands the agriculture industry and the marketing challenges they can be met with. Additionally, she has a passion for helping people grow their business. It may be a bit of a hard turn from range management to marketing, but Robins has certainly found her niche in life.