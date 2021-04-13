20-year forecast: More investment in broadband required

The year 2041 may sound futuristic, but it’s only 20 years away.

The next two decades are already on the minds of farm equipment manufacturers.

Machine autonomy, smart farming solutions, artificial intelligence, robotics, sensors and even more precision ag technology were discussed by four leaders from John Deere, Case IH, AGCO and Kubota at the virtual Commodity Classic.

A common word used by the four equipment manufacturing leaders was “connectivity.”

In computer language, that’s connecting platforms, computer systems and apps. Connectivity also involves getting high speed internet to a tractor in a remote farm field.

That is a big challenge today – and will be even more important in the future with automation and storage of data to the cloud.

The leaders said broadband needs to speed up and stay connected so tractors and equipment can work and store information online.

“The future of agriculture is one of truly connected smart solutions that are 100 percent underpinned by the digital connectivity that enables so many of these other things,” said Scott Harris, vice president of Case IH North America. “That enables automation.”

Todd Stucke, senior vice president of marketing, product support and strategic projects with Kubota, pointed out that not every field has access any type of internet or cell phone.

Infrastructure is a key element in getting broadband, said Stucke, who also serves as the ag chair of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). The 1,100 industries that are a part of AEM are pushing the need for connectivity in broadband, just as much as improving roadways, bridgeways and waterways to get products to the ports and bringing supplies to the landlocked farming regions.