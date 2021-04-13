20-year forecast: More investment in broadband required

The year 2041 may sound futuristic, but it’s only 20 years away.
The next two decades are already on the minds of farm equipment manufacturers.
Machine autonomy, smart farming solutions, artificial intelligence, robotics, sensors and even more precision ag technology were discussed by four leaders from John Deere, Case IH, AGCO and Kubota at the virtual Commodity Classic.
A common word used by the four equipment manufacturing leaders was “connectivity.”
In computer language, that’s connecting platforms, computer systems and apps. Connectivity also involves getting high speed internet to a tractor in a remote farm field.
That is a big challenge today – and will be even more important in the future with automation and storage of data to the cloud.
The leaders said broadband needs to speed up and stay connected so tractors and equipment can work and store information online.
“The future of agriculture is one of truly connected smart solutions that are 100 percent underpinned by the digital connectivity that enables so many of these other things,” said Scott Harris, vice president of Case IH North America. “That enables automation.”
Todd Stucke, senior vice president of marketing, product support and strategic projects with Kubota, pointed out that not every field has access any type of internet or cell phone.
Infrastructure is a key element in getting broadband, said Stucke, who also serves as the ag chair of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). The 1,100 industries that are a part of AEM are pushing the need for connectivity in broadband, just as much as improving roadways, bridgeways and waterways to get products to the ports and bringing supplies to the landlocked farming regions.
Without rural broadband, U.S. agriculture won’t advance as quickly.
“That’s one of our key initiatives at AEM, and you can count on us to keep pushing it, and we ask you to do the same,” Stucke said.
Bill Hurley, vice president for after-sales customer support and distribution with AGCO, said that broadband has become a necessity for many farming operations.
“You talk about stewardship, you talk about automation and all of those types of things – you have to have this fundamental piece of our infrastructure and I think if you look at the future of agriculture and its success, it is going to be more dependent on ensuring broadband is in place, almost more than any other (construction) industry that's out there,” Hurley said.
About 19 million U.S. citizens lack access to fixed broadband service at threshold speeds, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Of that number, 14.5 million people (76 percent) live in rural areas.
“We have to collectively work together, and this is a key focus for the AEM and all its members, but this is one time the entire industry has to come together in full force to be able to change this,” Hurley said.
“It’s challenging because it’s not cheap. We are also going to have to come up with ways (to pay for it)…The opportunity and the return if we figure that out are just tremendous,” he added.
The leaders were asked if they expected to work with satellite technology or cell-based tower technology to bring high speed internet to rural areas.
They replied that the technology will vary depending on the location, the geography and other challenges. The number of engagements with various broadband providers will increase dramatically, they added.
“It’s our job to add value to the customer – to allow them to do a better job of being a farmer and more productive with true savings,” said David Gilmore, John Deere senior vice president of sales and marketing for Agriculture and Turf with John Deere. “We need to look at it (advanced connectivity) as we look at the future. (Seeing the automated tractor) more as a technology that we do as a machine.”
Various web sources suggest that the entire pot of knowledge is doubling every 12-13 months, and the speed of knowledge acquisition is accelerating.
To keep farming at today’s fast pace, investments in energy, testing and funding for broadband will continue.
To improve technology and connectivity in the field, more investments in broadband will be needed. Photo from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.