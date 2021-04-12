Dickinson Renewable Diesel facility ramping up

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Dickinson Renewable Diesel facility, which is producing renewable diesel from soybean and corn oils, is ramping up operations this spring.
“Our Dickinson Renewable Diesel facility is the second-largest facility of its kind in the U.S.,” said Jamal Kheiry, corporate communications, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, on March 26.
At full capacity, the facility is designed to produce approximately 180 million gallons per year.
“This facility is anticipated to reach its full rate of production by the end of the first quarter of 2021,” he said, adding they began operations at the end of 2020.
As a company spokesperson, Kheiry said they do not discuss acreage or where they are purchasing their renewable feedstocks from. The market for Dickinson’s renewable diesel product is California.
According to Marathon Petroleum Corp’s third quarter earnings statement, the corporation said it would sell renewable diesel from the Dickinson facility into the California market to comply with the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard.
“Many states are looking at meeting a lower carbon footprint, but California is 10 percent of the transportation market in the U.S.,”said Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist.
In meeting low carbon emission goals that increase each year, California also allows carbon credit trading, which helps farmers.
“Renewable diesel is a good way to trade carbon credits,” he said.
The demand for renewable diesel and vegetable oil is “exploding,” Ripplinger said.
“Renewable diesel prices are high, and the soybean market is off the charts right now with China back as a soybean buyer,” he said.
Soybeans must be converted into oil before the refinery can produce renewable diesel from it.
“With soybeans,the meal has always been the main product, but now we could see that it is soybean oil that is the more valuable product,” he said.
Ripplinger hopes the renewable diesel facility’s need for soybean and corn oils will be able to “pull prices up” and support agriculture for the next 5-10 years.
He believes renewable diesel could become as big for ag in the next several years as corn ethanol was for ag 10-15 years ago.
“The Renewable Fuel Standard helped corn with corn ethanol, and the rising tide lifted all commodity prices,” he said.
In the petro/chemical world, the Dickinson facility would be a small plant, but in terms of a bio-oil plant, the renewable diesel facility in Dickinson is huge.
“At 12,000 barrels a day, that’s a huge amount of fuel. It is going to take a huge amount of oil, primarily soybean oil, to get that to work,” Ripplinger said. “For the Dickinson facility, it could take more than 1 million acres of cropland.”
Looking ahead, when other renewable diesel facilities come online, millions more acres of cropland would be needed to convert to vegetable oils.
“That is really exciting for farmers if you grow corn or soybeans, and will be for canola farmers when that is approved for renewable diesel and biofuels,” he said.
Ripplinger explained that canola, as a bio-oil, needs to be designated at the federal level as a renewable diesel and biofuel first.
The U.S. Canola Association has asked the EPA to update the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) lifecycle analysis for canola to make its oil eligible as a feedstock for renewable diesel.
“Unfortunately, at the federal level, canola is not an approved biofuel,” Ripplinger said. Canola wasn’t at the top of the list when they identified biofuels for federal programs, but he says the canola groups are working on getting the analysis changed.
In recent years, more western North Dakota and eastern Montana farmers have been growing soybeans. While the limiting factor has been moisture in August, in recent years that has not been an issue for many farmers.
“With this facility, I think you are going to see more people looking at growing soybeans if they can,” he said.
The demand for acres will more than likely increase.
“Even if you don’t grow soybeans, if you have an acre, it will be pulled along. That is the same thing that happened with corn ethanol a decade ago. Corn prices rose and took other commodities with it,” Ripplinger said.
Other states, especially in the Midwest with corn and soybean acres available, will be looking at opening renewable diesel facilities and taking advantage of the increasing market.
“The demand is for renewable diesel, but it is more than enough to incentivize refineries and to pull those fats and greases into this market,” he said.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation took over the former Tesoro refinery in Dickinson a few years ago to produce crude oil and other products. But it switched to a 100 percent renewable diesel facility, which was fully renovated by December 2020.
“Renewable diesel is slated to be a great ag story, especially for Dickinson and North Dakota – with it being the second-largest facility in the nation producing renewable diesel,” Ripplinger concluded.