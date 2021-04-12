Dickinson Renewable Diesel facility ramping up

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Dickinson Renewable Diesel facility, which is producing renewable diesel from soybean and corn oils, is ramping up operations this spring.

“Our Dickinson Renewable Diesel facility is the second-largest facility of its kind in the U.S.,” said Jamal Kheiry, corporate communications, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, on March 26.

At full capacity, the facility is designed to produce approximately 180 million gallons per year.

“This facility is anticipated to reach its full rate of production by the end of the first quarter of 2021,” he said, adding they began operations at the end of 2020.

As a company spokesperson, Kheiry said they do not discuss acreage or where they are purchasing their renewable feedstocks from. The market for Dickinson’s renewable diesel product is California.

According to Marathon Petroleum Corp’s third quarter earnings statement, the corporation said it would sell renewable diesel from the Dickinson facility into the California market to comply with the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

“Many states are looking at meeting a lower carbon footprint, but California is 10 percent of the transportation market in the U.S.,”said Dave Ripplinger, NDSU Extension bioenergy/bioproduct economics specialist.

In meeting low carbon emission goals that increase each year, California also allows carbon credit trading, which helps farmers.

“Renewable diesel is a good way to trade carbon credits,” he said.

The demand for renewable diesel and vegetable oil is “exploding,” Ripplinger said.