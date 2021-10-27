Semtech’s LoRa devices help monitor cattle, soil conditions

Wireless LoRa (long range) devices from Semtech Corporation use the non-licensed Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) with the cloud to help producers monitor cattle health, as well as fertility and water conditions in the soil.

“Since many farms and ranches are located in areas where there is poor cell coverage, the LoRaWAN network fills the void. It uses a radio frequency that can reach up to five miles on rural farms and ranches,” said Marc Pegulu, vice president of IoT (Internet of Things) strategy and products at Semtech.

More than 100 agribusiness companies throughout the world now use Semtech’s connectivity with LoRaWAN and LoRa devices and sensors for farm and ranch monitoring.

Pegulu says that Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless technology, which connect with the LoRaWAN network and send data to the cloud, are the wave of the future since they use low power.

“The future of ag is real-time data monitoring, in-field sensing equipment, and long-term data analysis that saves labor, time, and money,” he said.

A French IoT supplier has developed a new cattle health monitoring solution based on Semtech’s LoRa devices, called FarmLife.

“FarmLife and its LoRa-enabled sensors can help detect cattle health, cow estrus, drive improved nutrition and predict the onset of disease in cattle,” Pegulu said.

Available through the FarmLife cloud platform, the services in which livestock producers can monitor their cows from include: Heat’Live for heat detection; Feed’Live for nutrition optimization; Time’Live for animal welfare; and Vel’Live for calving detection.