Semtech’s LoRa devices help monitor cattle, soil conditions

Wireless LoRa (long range) devices from Semtech Corporation use the non-licensed Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWAN) with the cloud to help producers monitor cattle health, as well as fertility and water conditions in the soil.
“Since many farms and ranches are located in areas where there is poor cell coverage, the LoRaWAN network fills the void. It uses a radio frequency that can reach up to five miles on rural farms and ranches,” said Marc Pegulu, vice president of IoT (Internet of Things) strategy and products at Semtech.
More than 100 agribusiness companies throughout the world now use Semtech’s connectivity with LoRaWAN and LoRa devices and sensors for farm and ranch monitoring.
Pegulu says that Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless technology, which connect with the LoRaWAN network and send data to the cloud, are the wave of the future since they use low power.
“The future of ag is real-time data monitoring, in-field sensing equipment, and long-term data analysis that saves labor, time, and money,” he said.
A French IoT supplier has developed a new cattle health monitoring solution based on Semtech’s LoRa devices, called FarmLife.
“FarmLife and its LoRa-enabled sensors can help detect cattle health, cow estrus, drive improved nutrition and predict the onset of disease in cattle,” Pegulu said.
Available through the FarmLife cloud platform, the services in which livestock producers can monitor their cows from include: Heat’Live for heat detection; Feed’Live for nutrition optimization; Time’Live for animal welfare; and Vel’Live for calving detection.
Monitoring a herd of cattle, for example, can be labor-intensive.
“For cattle monitoring, these sensors send information about the animal through a collar that it wears,” he said.
The collar in non-invasive and sensors in the collar report back to the cloud a range of data about a cow, including heat detection for health or where a calf is located at in the case it roams.
All the data is saved so the producer can have access to it.
“This works really well in a feedlot to replace someone that would normally have to go around and check cattle every day for health,” he said.
The sensors in the collar can also monitor a cow that is ovulating to ensure the cow stays healthy through the breeding and pregnancy process.
“Qualified Ag, a developer of cattle health management tags and software, uses LoRa devices and software to monitor both sick and pregnant cows through different stages,” Pegulu said.
In addition to the uses on the ranch, Pegulu said there are also uses on the farm for LoRa devices.
“Farmers need technology to help them make precise irrigation and fertilization decisions to help them optimize crop yields. LoRa sensors can do that,” he said.
LoRa sensors can be placed in the soil to monitor rainfall, soil moisture, and provide other soil health and water data.
Teralytic, a manufacturer of wireless soil sensors, uses LoRa devices to detect nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium levels in the soil to help improve crop yields.
The agribusiness company, Olzom, uses the LoRaWAN network connectivity from Semtech with LoRa devices to help farmers monitor irrigation systems and save on water use.
For more information on Semtech’s LoRa devices and wireless technology for smart ag solutions, see www.semtech.com/loT.