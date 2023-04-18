People are also reading…
Zach Wells, of Homer, farms in Champaign, Vermilion and Edgar counties with his wife Ariel (Compton). They bought the farm from her family and are raising their two sons there, ages 6 and 9. He has been farming full-time for nine years, growing corn, soybeans, cover crops, seed and specialty crops including non-GMO soybeans and white corn for Frito-Lay. He is active in his community, serving on the Heritage Community School Board District 8, Premier Cooperative board of directors, and the Homer Sports Commission.