Chef Bob’s Mushroom and Spinach Polenta Tart

Photo courtesy Prairie Farms

For the shell:

1 1/2 C. water

1/2 tsp. salt

3/4 C. polenta, heaped

1 large egg yolk

For the filling:

1 T. olive oil

2 slices bacon, cut into matchsticks

1/4 C. onion, diced

6 oz. chopped mushrooms

3 C. baby spinach

3 T. shredded Parmesan

1/3 C. shredded Swiss cheese

3 large eggs, beaten

1 C. half and half

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Preheat to 350°. Have a spatula and greased 9-inch tart pan or pie dish ready. Put water, salt and butter in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Start whisking and add polenta in a thin stream. Switch to stirring with a spatula, drop heat to medium and cook the polenta until it is thick and smooth (about 8 minutes). Turn off heat, stir in the egg yolk. Pour into the tart pan and let it cool for a couple minutes, then press into the tart shape.

In a large skillet, heat oil and fry bacon over medium heat until just cooked. Remove to a paper towel-lined bowl. Add onion and fry just till soft but not browned, and scatter over bottom of polenta shell, along with the bacon. Add a little more oil and soften the mushrooms, removing just before turning dark brown. Add them to the shell. Wilt the spinach for a couple of minutes until just soft. Scatter it over the shell. Finally, sprinkle the cheeses over the other ingredients. In a small bowl, beat the eggs and half and half and season with the salt and pepper. Pour mixture over filling. Bake about 35-40 minutes until the custard is set and top is lightly browned.

