Chef Bob’s Mushroom and Spinach Polenta Tart

For the shell:
1 1/2 C. water
1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 C. polenta, heaped
1 large egg yolk
For the filling:
1 T. olive oil
2 slices bacon, cut into matchsticks
1/4 C. onion, diced
6 oz. chopped mushrooms
3 C. baby spinach
3 T. shredded Parmesan
1/3 C. shredded Swiss cheese
3 large eggs, beaten
1 C. half and half
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Preheat to 350°. Have a spatula and greased 9-inch tart pan or pie dish ready. Put water, salt and butter in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Start whisking and add polenta in a thin stream. Switch to stirring with a spatula, drop heat to medium and cook the polenta until it is thick and smooth (about 8 minutes). Turn off heat, stir in the egg yolk. Pour into the tart pan and let it cool for a couple minutes, then press into the tart shape.
In a large skillet, heat oil and fry bacon over medium heat until just cooked. Remove to a paper towel-lined bowl. Add onion and fry just till soft but not browned, and scatter over bottom of polenta shell, along with the bacon. Add a little more oil and soften the mushrooms, removing just before turning dark brown. Add them to the shell. Wilt the spinach for a couple of minutes until just soft. Scatter it over the shell. Finally, sprinkle the cheeses over the other ingredients. In a small bowl, beat the eggs and half and half and season with the salt and pepper. Pour mixture over filling. Bake about 35-40 minutes until the custard is set and top is lightly browned.