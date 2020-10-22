Any season is a good season to cook with garlic, but for gardeners, the time for planting is now. Garlic is best planted from late September to November, so there is enough time for the cloves to take root before a hard freeze.
But don’t plant the garlic clove you brought at the grocery store, says Livingston County master gardener Cathy Montgomery — they are treated so as not to sprout.
At a celebration of all that is garlic organized by Illinois Extension in Pontiac Sept. 19, Montgomery advised gardeners and cooks about the flavorful plant. The cloves must be planted with the white skin left on, about 5 inches apart, with fertilizer or compost, and they do best when covered with straw over the winter. The straw also helps with weed control, she said.
“I have had really good luck with them. Every clove I have planted has grown,” Montgomery said.
She shares another secret to growing generous-sized garlic bulbs, which she also learned in her own garden. Trim off the garlic scapes — the long green tendrils — in June. She didn’t do that the first year and the bulbs were very small.
The garlic scapes can be used in salads and other recipes, raw or roasted. Simply wash the scape just before using it and pat it dry. Cut off the “flower” end and discard. Cut the stem into desired sizes for your recipe.
“When eaten raw, scapes are very firm and crunchy,” Montgomery said.
Unwashed scapes can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a month and can be frozen, either raw or blanched.
Garden garlic harvest is usually in July or August, she said. It can be tied to hang in a storage room to dry, said master gardener Sandy Knight.
Carol Gardner, also a master gardener with garlic expertise, said the soft-stemmed type of garlic can be braided for fall decorations as well.
The three master gardeners share their favorite recipes.