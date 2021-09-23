Locally grown ingredients make brunch a special event

PETERBURG, Ill. — When Raghela Scavuzzo invites friends for brunch, they are in for a treat.

From her heritage, she has a passion for both food and hard work. Her great grandmother’s family, immigrants from Sicily, founded the Kansas City Market in Missouri, which was the first farmers market in that city. Her great-grandmother and grandfather started the grocery store in her hometown of Harrisonville, Mo., and her mother’s family, of German heritage, ran a butcher shop in Washington, Mo.

“Growing up in an Italian family, it’s a little like — a pinch of this and of that — and it comes out as spaghetti sauce,” she said.

She was helping make Italian Wedding Cake cookies, often served at Christmas, “as soon as I was old enough to add the sprinkles.”

The executive director of the Illinois Specialty Growers Association knows all kinds of farms where she can source her ingredients. She is also the Illinois Farm Bureau associate director of food systems.

There is a farmers market almost every day in the Springfield area, said Scavuzzo, who lives with a view of Lake Petersburg, about 20 minutes from the state’s capital city, and she offers plenty of other examples of places to get local ingredients.

For her Apple Streusel Muffins featured in her brunch today, she bought her all-purpose flour from Janie’s Mill in Ashkum, pecans from Voss Pecans in Carlyle, and cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg from Bloomington Spice Works in Bloomington, among many other places.

She said she also picks up fresh ingredients from a produce stand nearby.