1 pkg. yeast
1/2 C. water, heated to 100 to 110°
1 tsp. sugar
3 C. all-purpose flour
1 1/4 tsp. salt
1 C. water, heated to 100 to 110°
Dissolve yeast in 1/2 C. warm water. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Let sit for 10 minutes until yeast starts growing.
Combine flour and salt in a large bowl. Make a small depression in the middle of flour and pour yeast water into depression. Slowly add 1 C. of warm water and stir until combined.
Place dough on lightly floured surface and knead for 5 minutes or until the dough is smooth and not sticky. Lightly coat large mixing bowl with nonstick cooking spray. Place dough in bowl. Lightly coat top of dough with nonstick cooking spray. Cover with clean, damp dishtowel. Let rise in warm place until doubled in size, about 40 minutes.
Punch down dough and divide into 10 pieces. Roll each piece into a ball. Place balls on lightly floured surface, cover, and let rest for 10 minutes.
Place oven rack in lowest position in oven. Place baking sheet in oven. Preheat oven and baking sheet to 450°.
Use a rolling pin to roll each ball of dough into 5- to 6-inch circles, about 1/4-inch thick. Place circles of dough on the preheated baking sheet allowing 2 inches between circles. Bake for 4 to 5 minutes until the bread puffs up. Turn with a spatula and bake for 2 additional minutes. Remove each pita from oven.
Repeat until all rounds are baked. Use spatula to gently push down each baked pita. Immediately place in storage bags while the pitas are still warm and soft. Pita bread can be stored for several days at room temperature, for a week in the refrigerator, and up to a month in the freezer. Yield: 10 pitas.