Popular fruit adds flavor to summer

CARBONDALE, Ill. — It’s that time.

For many consumers in this region, summer means peaches. Farms such as Echo Valley in the hills of Jackson County, Illinois, are meeting the demand with celebrated Illinois peaches.

It’s been an early harvest this year, said owner Joas Troyer.

“We’ve been picking for probably three weeks,” Troyer said. “It’s probably five days earlier this year. There have been years, according to my records, that we’ve picked earlier than that. Usually start June 20 on the early ones.”

Outside the region, Illinois peaches don’t get the same props as their counterparts from Georgia. But they are considered as good. Most are grown in the southern third of the state, where climate allows.

Troyer rarely has any problems selling his crop.

“Everybody’s scrambling for peaches,” he said. “The last five years, it’s been really easy to sell peaches.”

He sells some at a farm market, but most hit the wholesale trail, going to retailers as far away as Kansas.

Growers do their best to squeeze out some fruit in June, but the more desirable peaches don’t arrive until well into July.

“Our society’s psychology on peaches is Fourth of July through kids going to school,” said Elizabeth Wahle, a University of Illinois horticulture educator. “If they have a market for it, they’ll grow early peaches. You have to build a market to sell outside that window.”

Indeed, early varieties are often small and misshapen. Troyer and his neighbors in southern Illinois didn’t have a big early harvest this year.

“One of my early varieties was a fairly good crop. But what we’ve seen is very light,” Troyer said. “It looks like with later varieties there are more peaches coming on.”

The ripening of the Red Haven varieties mark the heart of the fresh peach season.

“The comments I’m getting from growers is that this is an average year, not stupendous. Quality is good,” Wahle said.