Honey Garlic Pork Chops

Photo courtesy Kelsey Byrnes

1 T. vegetable oil

Pork chops (2 thick bone-in chops or 4 thin chops)

Salt and pepper to taste

2 T. butter

2 T. minced garlic

¼ C. honey

¼ C. water

2 T. vinegar white, apple cider or rice wine vinegar

½ tsp. crushed red pepper, optional

Season the pork chops with salt and pepper. Pour the vegetable oil in a large skillet and turn the burner on

medium/high heat. Once the skillet is hot, add the pork chops. Cook uncovered for 3 minutes on each side to sear the outsides of the chops; remove the chops from the pan and set aside.

Turn the burner down to low/medium heat.

To the skillet, add the butter and garlic. Let the garlic cook for about a minute.

Next, stir in the honey, water, vinegar and pepper. Let cook for a few minutes or until the sauce begins to thicken.

Add the chops back to the pan and cook for 5-10 minutes, basting frequently with the sauce. The pork chops are done when they register an internal temperature of 145°. Let rest for 3 minutes before slicing.

Thinly slice the chops and serve over a bed of rice; drizzle the remaining sauce over the pork.

Garnish with parsley and additional crushed red pepper, if desired.

