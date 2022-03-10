 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pork Cutlet and Tomato Relish

  • Updated
Photo courtesy Eugene Feygin

4 pork cutlets

2 C. panko

1/3 C. sage leaves

1 C. finely grated Parmesan

2 eggs

1/3 C. milk

Flour

3 T. Olive oil (for frying)

For tomato relish:

4 lbs. tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

1 C. white wine vinegar

1 C. brown sugar

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp. ground ginger

1/2 tsp. ground allspice

1/3 tsp. cayenne pepper

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

2 tsp. salt

For garnish:

lemon wedges and salad leaves

Combine panko in a bowl with sage and Parmesan. Whisk eggs and milk together in a bowl, then place flour in a third bowl.

Dust pork with flour and shake to remove any excess. Dip cutlet into the egg mixture, then coat with the breadcrumb mixture.

Heat 3 T. of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Cook cutlets for 3 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through to an internal temp of 145°.

To create the tomato relish, place all the ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to boil.

Reduce heat to low, then simmer for 3-4 hours until reduced and thickened.

Serve cutlets with relish, lemon wedges and salad leaves.

