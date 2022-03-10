Pork Cutlet and Tomato Relish

4 pork cutlets
2 C. panko
1/3 C. sage leaves
1 C. finely grated Parmesan
2 eggs
1/3 C. milk
Flour
3 T. Olive oil (for frying)
For tomato relish:
4 lbs. tomatoes
2 garlic cloves
1 C. white wine vinegar
1 C. brown sugar
1 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 tsp. ground allspice
1/3 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
2 tsp. salt
For garnish:
lemon wedges and salad leaves
Combine panko in a bowl with sage and Parmesan. Whisk eggs and milk together in a bowl, then place flour in a third bowl.
Dust pork with flour and shake to remove any excess. Dip cutlet into the egg mixture, then coat with the breadcrumb mixture.
Heat 3 T. of olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Cook cutlets for 3 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through to an internal temp of 145°.
To create the tomato relish, place all the ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low, then simmer for 3-4 hours until reduced and thickened.
Serve cutlets with relish, lemon wedges and salad leaves.