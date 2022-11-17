 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Turkey and Black Bean Wraps

1-cookingware-in-hand-publicdomainvectors.org

3 T. olive oil

2 C. chopped, leftover turkey

2 green bell peppers, cut into ½ inch diced pieces (about 2 C.)

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 tsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. ground cumin

1, 10-ounce can tomatoes with green chiles

People are also reading…

1, 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed

3 T. red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

1 T. chili powder

12 flour tortillas

In a large saucepan, heat 2 T. olive oil over medium heat. Add bell peppers, garlic, oregano and cumin; cook, stirring, until pepper softens, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, beans and vinegar; cook, stirring occasionally until thickened, about 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat 1 T. olive oil in a skillet; add turkey and sprinkle with chili powder. Heat and stir for about 5 minutes. Cover and set aside.

With back of spoon, coarsely mash some of the beans. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Heat tortillas in a dry skillet or microwave. Spoon bean filing onto tortillas and layer with seasoned turkey. Wrap and serve.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News