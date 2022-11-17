Turkey and Black Bean Wraps

3 T. olive oil
2 C. chopped, leftover turkey
2 green bell peppers, cut into ½ inch diced pieces (about 2 C.)
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 tsp. dried oregano
2 tsp. ground cumin
1, 10-ounce can tomatoes with green chiles
People are also reading…
1, 15 oz. can black beans, rinsed
3 T. red wine vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
1 T. chili powder
12 flour tortillas
In a large saucepan, heat 2 T. olive oil over medium heat. Add bell peppers, garlic, oregano and cumin; cook, stirring, until pepper softens, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, beans and vinegar; cook, stirring occasionally until thickened, about 25 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 1 T. olive oil in a skillet; add turkey and sprinkle with chili powder. Heat and stir for about 5 minutes. Cover and set aside.
With back of spoon, coarsely mash some of the beans. Taste and season with salt and pepper, if desired. Heat tortillas in a dry skillet or microwave. Spoon bean filing onto tortillas and layer with seasoned turkey. Wrap and serve.