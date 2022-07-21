Eckert’s Peachy Crumble

For crumble:
3 C. all-purpose flour
1 C. granulated sugar
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
1 C. (2 sticks) unsalted cold butter, cut each stick into 8 pieces
1 large egg, beaten
For peach filling:
5 C. sliced or diced Eckert’s peaches (6-7 peaches)
2 T. fresh lemon juice
1/2 tsp. lemon zest, optional
1/2 C. all-purpose flour
3/4 C. granulated sugar
1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg
Butter the sides and bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Set aside. Preheat oven to 375°.
To prepare crumble: In a 4-quart mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt. Use two forks or a pastry blender to cut in the butter pieces. Then add the egg. Dough will be crumbly. Divide the dough into two. Pat half into the bottom of the prepared dish. Place remainder in the refrigerator.
To prepare filling: Place sliced peaches in a 4-quart mixing bowl. Sprinkle with lemon juice and zest and stir gently. In a separate 2-quart mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Pour over peaches and toss gently. Spread peach mixture over the first layer of dough evenly. Top peaches with remaining crumble. Bake for 45 minutes or until the top is slightly brown. Cool 20 minutes before cutting squares.