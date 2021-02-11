Corn, soybeans lead the way for potential profit in 2021

Three market experts at virtual pork, beef and land management events in January forecast volatile markets in 2021 but opportunities for profit at certain times of the year.

“What a wild ride we’ve had for the last year,” said Naomi Blohm, senior market advisor for Total Farm Marketing by Stewart-Peterson.

Grain prices went from promising early in 2020 to discouraging in the summer, and then to unexpected highs.

“Soybeans are the leader of the market,” Blohm said Jan. 28 when the price of soybeans was $13.91/bu.

She told those attending the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers meeting she expects the market to stay friendly for soybeans in 2021. She said she believes soybeans will keep going up once they cross the hurdle of $14/ bu.

“My best guess is $15 futures in the next few weeks,” she said.

While usage is outpacing stocks and crush demands are growing, she still expects some volatility through the year. Once South American harvest arrives, U.S. soybean prices may go lower but will likely rally again later in the summer, depending on indications for U.S. yields, she said.

Likewise, Blohm expects strong corn prices. Corn was $5.50 on Jan. 28, and she said it could reach $6 “in a heartbeat.”

“If the corn market momentum continues, more upward movement is possible this summer,” Blohm said.

She is skeptical of China’s estimate of their corn stocks, citing 2018 when their stocks seemed to be dwindling and suddenly they found more corn.