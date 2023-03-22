Some of the selling pressure on wheat this week comes from Russia and Ukraine agreeing to extend the Black Sea grain corridor, said Jack Scoville, an analyst with the Price Futures Group.

“It’s a lot of the reason we’re down a dime,” he said of the price of wheat falling with the announcement of the extension of the corridor deal.

Discussion continues on the length of the deal. Russia is talking about a short-term extension while the other parties want an extension for at least 120 days, Scoville said March 20.

The agreement politically doesn’t hurt Russia’s ability to sell wheat, he said, as Russia continues to sell a big crop at low prices. Big Russian offers and cheaper Russian prices will be a feature for a while in the world market as they are a driving force for the weaker prices. This trend towards weaker prices could continue, Scoville said.

Both Australia and Russia have record wheat yields, which continue to push prices down for U.S. wheat.

“The demand for U.S. wheat in international markets has been a disappointment all year and has been hindered by low prices and aggressive offers from Russia,” he said.

Meanwhile, corn and soybean prices continue to be dictated by the strong harvest out of Brazil and a weak one from Argentina.

“Soybeans and soybean meal were lower last week as the Brazil harvest makes its way to the market but the Argentine harvest gets reduced again,” Scoville said.

Traders are keeping an eye on the export pace coming out of South America. Corn prices from South America should now remain strong as countries there concentrate on soybean exports, so the U.S. has a chance now to see export demand improve, he said.

“U.S. corn prices are currently very competitive with those from South America as Brazil concentrates on soybeans,” Scoville said.

As farmers are getting ready for planting in the U.S., traders will start paying more attention to the weather here, he said. NOAA is forecasting that La Niña will develop this summer and replace El Nino.

“U.S. growing conditions are usually good when this happens,” he said.