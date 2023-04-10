Editor’s note: The following was written by Gary Schnitkey and Nick Paulson with the University of Illinois and Carl Zulauf with Ohio State University for farmdoc daily March 21.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service recently released 2022 county yields for corn and soybeans.
Overall, U.S. average yields were below trends for corn and soybeans. Drought-reduced yields in the Great Plains, Delta and mid-South were partially offset by above-trend yields in many counties of the Midwest.
Corn yields
According to the NASS, the U.S. average corn yield for 2022 was 173 bushels, 5 bushels below the trend yield of 178 bushels per acre.
The 2022 trend yield represents an estimate of the expected yield for 2022 under normal growing conditions and is found by fitting a straight line through the previous 20 years of yields (i.e., 2002 to 2021 yields for the 2022 trend yield). The fitted line is then extended into 2022. Being 5 bushels below trend means that the 2022 yield was below expectations by 5 bushels.
U.S. yields have been below trend in three of the last four years: -6 bushels per acre in 2019, -3 in 2020, +1 in 2021, and -5 in 2022. These below-trend yields coincided with above-average corn prices beginning in 2020.
While many factors influence corn prices, U.S. yields are significant factors. A below-trend yield acts to increase the price because of lower supply. The reverse is true as well. Above-trend yields lead to higher supply and place downward pressure on corn prices. The period from 2013 to 2018 had above-trend yields, which tended to put downward pressure on prices. From 2013 to 2019, corn prices were generally low.
Actual yields are influenced by both inherent land productivity and growing conditions during a year. Evaluating yields relative to trends provides perspectives on how growing conditions impact yields. Above-trend yields were in areas experiencing good growing conditions. Below-trend yields occur in areas of poorer growing conditions.
Overall yields were above trend in a geographical area, beginning with some counties in North Dakota, heading east through southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa, then into Illinois, continuing into Indiana and Northwest Ohio.
Outside of this area, many counties had below trend yields, with some of the worst yields being in parts of the Great Plains: South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Actual yields also were below trend in many counties of the Mississippi Delta and the mid-South: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. These areas of below trend yields faced significant drought during 2022.
Soybean yields
According to the NASS, U.S. soybean yields in 2022 averaged 49.5 bushels per acre, below the trend yield of 52 bushels per acre. Like corn, there was a geographical distribution of yields. No counties outside of Illinois had yield above 70 bushels per acre.
Overall, most counties in the Corn Belt were at or above trend. However, below-trend yields occurred in many counties in parts of the Great Plains: South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma. Below-trend yields occurred in New York, eastern Pennsylvania and the southern Mississippi River area.
A return to above-trend yields could lead to a return of lower corn and soybean prices.