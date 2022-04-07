Agronomists ‘nervous’ about 2022 SCN population

Greg Tylka is worried for farmers this year, especially those planting soybeans after soybeans.
“It’s a bit of a perfect storm,” the Iowa State University nematologist said of the conditions conducive to a big crop of soybean cyst nematode this year.
There’s the drought in some areas, combined with the declining efficacy of the most popular SCN resistance trait, along with large numbers of eggs found in some areas the last two years, and some farmers choosing to skip a corn rotation, he said.
“Beans on beans is bad for SCN cases, good for the nematodes,” he said.
Some farmers have decided to skip planting corn this year because of the high cost of fertilizer, but that decision may be a costly one for soybean yields, he said.
One of the main ways to control SCN is rotation, said Nathan Schroeder, University of Illinois assistant professor of nematology.
Growing a corn crop reduces SCN by at least 5 to 10% in fields where it is present, and can reduce the impact of SCN by 45 to 50% in some cases, Tylka said.
Skipping the rotation is an especially bad idea in areas that experienced drought.
“SCN thrives on dry soil,” he said. “We saw really high egg numbers in the fall of 2020 and 2021.”
He said these number don’t really drop during a cold winter as one might hope or expect.
“I am really, really nervous for farmers,” he said.
There are things a farmer should do to prevent SCN problems, he said. SCN is sneaky. The plants above the ground don’t look sick. In mid-June to August, he advises farmers to get into their fields dig up soybean roots.
“Look for little, white SCN females on the roots,” Tylka said. They are the size of a period at the end of a sentence.
Secondly, take note of a field where the yield is unexpectedly low in the fall. Pull soil samples to determine if the reason for the low yield is SCN. Determine the number of eggs in fields with disappointing yields.
Also take soil samples in any fields where you are going to grow soybeans in 2023, he said. Then you can make informed decisions.
“No farmer I know will shift all their corn to soybeans, so they can test the fields going into soybeans in 2023,” he said.
Getting a soil sample for nematodes is similar to getting one for field nutrients, although the processing is different, Schroeder said. The above-ground symptoms are so non-descript that it is difficult to determine if SCN is a problem, he said.
Nick Kingsley, BASF technical field representative, is also a big proponent of testing for SCN.
“Knowledge is half the battle,” he said.
SCN is such a threat because the nematodes can produce multiple generations a year, he said.
“Growers, in general, underestimate SCN. It is the leading cost of field loss,” Kingsley said.
About 118 million bushels of yield are lost each year, adding up to about $2 billion in income. SCN can also interact with other diseases and stressors to lower yields, he said.
“When it’s hot and dry, the yield losses are worse,” he said. “They are animals — when it is warmer, their metabolism speeds up and they grow faster.”
It is not too late to do something to address the threat this year, Kingsley said. You can still add seed treatment.
While using a seed treatment can help, it is never a replacement for growing a non-host crop or using a SCN-resistant variety, Tylka said.
“Using a seed treatment can add protection, but our results of these products has been variable,” he said.
Results of testing can be found at theSCNcoaltion.com.
Because the PI88788 trait has been effective against SCN for more than 20 years, some complacency about SCN has developed. About 95% of resistant varieties have this trait, but in recent years, it has been declining in its efficacy, said Schroeder, who like Tylka is a member of the SCN Coalition, which makes research about the pathogen available to farmers and others.
“The big thing to remember is that SCN is still there and it is still considered to be the most damaging pathogen in soybeans,” Schroeder said.