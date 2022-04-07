Agronomists ‘nervous’ about 2022 SCN population

Greg Tylka is worried for farmers this year, especially those planting soybeans after soybeans.

“It’s a bit of a perfect storm,” the Iowa State University nematologist said of the conditions conducive to a big crop of soybean cyst nematode this year.

There’s the drought in some areas, combined with the declining efficacy of the most popular SCN resistance trait, along with large numbers of eggs found in some areas the last two years, and some farmers choosing to skip a corn rotation, he said.

“Beans on beans is bad for SCN cases, good for the nematodes,” he said.

Some farmers have decided to skip planting corn this year because of the high cost of fertilizer, but that decision may be a costly one for soybean yields, he said.

One of the main ways to control SCN is rotation, said Nathan Schroeder, University of Illinois assistant professor of nematology.

Growing a corn crop reduces SCN by at least 5 to 10% in fields where it is present, and can reduce the impact of SCN by 45 to 50% in some cases, Tylka said.

Skipping the rotation is an especially bad idea in areas that experienced drought.

“SCN thrives on dry soil,” he said. “We saw really high egg numbers in the fall of 2020 and 2021.”

He said these number don’t really drop during a cold winter as one might hope or expect.

“I am really, really nervous for farmers,” he said.

There are things a farmer should do to prevent SCN problems, he said. SCN is sneaky. The plants above the ground don’t look sick. In mid-June to August, he advises farmers to get into their fields dig up soybean roots.