Consumers raise questions about crops

IFT Publications asked those in the non-farm community if they have questions about modern agriculture and got several that pertain to crop practices. We reached out to experts to provide answers.

Terry asked a question about double- cropping. Many row-crop farmers in southern Illinois and Missouri — among other areas — sow wheat in the fall and follow it with soybeans in the late spring.

“What is the advantage of double-crop production?” he asked.

We put his question to Ruth Hambleton. Hambleton served for years as a farm management educator with University of Illinois Extension. She also teaches at Southern Illinois University and has a farm in Jefferson County.

“For us it is a revenue thing,” Hambleton said. “I’ll illustrate using the University of Illinois crop budgets for 2021. Wheat as a crop by itself will net the landowner about $60 per acre. Add an average double-crop soybean harvest and I can add another $300 per acre net revenue in the same year.

“We are fortunate to live in a temperate zone that allows winter wheat followed by double-crop soybeans — good revenue from a single acre with the added benefit of crop rotation to break up disease, help with weed control and spread labor requirements into the early summer. From a conservation angle, we keep the ground covered to reduce erosion.”

Leonard had a question about grain storage: “How long can they keep corn and beans in a bin before they start to lose quality?”

We posed the question to Terry Michael. Though semi-retired, Michael has worked at a commercial grain elevator owned by Omaha-based Gavilon for 48 years, since he got out of high school.