ORLANDO, Fla. — The cost of putting this year’s corn crop in the ground has been a large topic of conversation at Commodity Classic.

High fertilizer prices have started to decline, but many farmers have already made their purchases for the upcoming year. That may make things tighter for corn growers around the Midwest.

“The tone is fairly positive,” said Marty Marr, past president of the Illinois Corn Growers Association. “But everyone has an eye on these markets every day as they start to try and trend downward. We are definitely putting in one of the most expensive crops we ever have.”

Increased input costs have led to some companies putting a larger focus on targeted applications of nutrients.

“With fertilizer prices doubling in the last couple of years, we had a lot of customers that cut back on their fertilizers,” said Derek Emerine, national agronomist with Helena. “We felt we owed it to farmers to keep an eye on what deficiencies we were seeing and try to manage that in-season the best we can.”

Production topics aren’t the only focus for corn growers at the three-day event. Commodity groups are setting their policies and hope to see more work done on trade.

Recently, Mexico caused a wave in the U.S. corn market by announcing it was not going to import GMO white corn. That has since been delayed after U.S. officials argued it violated the USMCA trade agreement, but Illinois Corn Growers Association president Matt Rush said corn growers understand they need to prepare for a possible blow to exports in the future.

“(Mexico) has been talked about a lot here and we need to hear from the people of Mexico,” Rush said. “I grow white corn myself, and I’ve been saying if they want non-GMO corn, we’ll try to do that, because we are pretty good at being innovative and doing new things, but I feel like we are hearing from their government and haven’t heard from the people.”

Rush said overall trade talk has been fairly absent with the current U.S. administration, and he hopes to hear more on the topic from USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack’s speech in the March 10 general session. He worries there are markets that aren’t being picked up as quickly as they could be.

“We just feel like maybe not a lot has been done in the past couple years on finding those new markets and we are hoping that changes in the next two years,” Rush said.

Marr echoed those sentiments and pointed out that South America has become a “dominant force” in the global market, which has added pressure on the U.S.

“We have to be conscious with some of those priorities in the Farm Bill with Market Access Programs and foreign development,” he said. “We have to keep an eye on the future and always be forward thinking.”

Classic is another step on the way to the growing season, and Rush said he’s excited to get out in the field soon.