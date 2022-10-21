 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Corn yields come through after wet spring, dry summer

Chris Kollmann

Chris Kollmann gets back into the cab of a tractor on his Washington County farm.

 Photo by Nat Williams

NASHVILLE, Ill. — Chris Kollmann started shelling corn in the last week of September. Three weeks later he still had a smile on his face.

Like many farmers in the region, he battled a wet spring and suffered planting delays. Then rains didn’t always come when they were needed.

“This spring was wet and it got dry toward the end of summer,” he said. “So I didn’t think we’d get good yields. But we did, and the corn has been even better.”

People are also reading…

Kollmann finished planting toward the end of May.

“The reason we’re shelling this field now is that instead of putting it back into beans we’re going to plant wheat here,” he said.

“It’s very good,” Kollmann said while transferring grain to a cart in a field in Washington County. “It’s a lot better than what we thought we were going to have.”

About three-fourths of the wheat had been planted by mid-October.

“We’ve done really well,” Kollmann said. “We got good growth. We’ve been really happy.”

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nat Williams is Southern Illinois field editor, writing for Illinois Farmer Today, Iowa Farmer Today and Missouri Farmer Today.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News