Corn yields come through after wet spring, dry summer

NASHVILLE, Ill. — Chris Kollmann started shelling corn in the last week of September. Three weeks later he still had a smile on his face.

Like many farmers in the region, he battled a wet spring and suffered planting delays. Then rains didn’t always come when they were needed.

“This spring was wet and it got dry toward the end of summer,” he said. “So I didn’t think we’d get good yields. But we did, and the corn has been even better.”

Kollmann finished planting toward the end of May.

“The reason we’re shelling this field now is that instead of putting it back into beans we’re going to plant wheat here,” he said.

“It’s very good,” Kollmann said while transferring grain to a cart in a field in Washington County. “It’s a lot better than what we thought we were going to have.”

About three-fourths of the wheat had been planted by mid-October.

“We’ve done really well,” Kollmann said. “We got good growth. We’ve been really happy.”