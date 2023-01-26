Cover crops show promise in resistant weeds fight

ST. LOUIS — The problem of herbicide-resistant weeds has many farmers scrambling for solutions. One may be strategic use of cover crops.

Jim Stute has found success in suppressing troublesome weeds by late burndown of cereal rye. While difficulties remain, he is confident further research will improve outcomes.

“My question is, can planting green suppress these troublesome weeds? The answer is a resounding yes,” Stute said.

“The rule of weed science is that the first one up wins,” Stute said. “You keep that rye growing and it’s going to be able to keep those weeds from being able to compete. The residue acts as a mulch. It suppresses weeds.”

Stute, an independent agronomist from Troy, Wisconsin, shared findings from field studies with farmers gathered at the National No-Tillage Conference here recently.

He has been farming with continuous no-till since 2003 and began planting cover crops in 1994. Glyphosate resistance in Wisconsin was confirmed 10 to 15 years ago. A former University of Wisconsin Extension educator, Stute was involved in the initial detection of giant ragweed resistant to both glyphosate and ALS inhibitors.

Planting green averages 95% suppression in marestail populations in trials Stute has conducted. He also reported a similar success rate in waterhemp, one of the most problematic of all glyphosate-resistant weeds in the Midwest.

There is a downside, however. The late burndown of cereal rye in the test plots resulted in a 29% hit on soybean yields in a drought year and 13% in a rebound season compared to check plots.

“I still think that’s unacceptable,” he said.

He attributes the yield reduction to competition for moisture by the rye.

“That’s something we need to work on,” he said.

Conversely, yield bumps were realized with early burndown, although weed suppression wasn’t as good.

Stute pointed out that the experiments aren’t aimed at replacing herbicide use with cover crops. Indeed, in many plots the rye was accompanied by both pre- and post-emergence herbicides.

There are other drawbacks. Planting soybeans into green rye and delaying termination of the cover adds canopy to the field, which deflects some spray droplets. In addition, a University of Wisconsin study showed that there is “quite a bit of interception” in straight no-till due to the residue.

“Add the cover crop and it can be substantial,” Stute said. “We urge caution because you’re got a lot of additional canopy that’s going to intercept residual herbicide, so be careful.”

Early burndown of the rye cut waterhemp populations in half, compared to nearly 100% control when soybeans were planted directly into growing cover. The late termination, however, has other drawbacks such as delayed maturity in soybean plants.

But the effectiveness of driving out resistant weeds with a combination of cover crops and herbicide treatments is promising.

“We increased the possibility of getting by with one post-emergent application,” Stute said. “That is a recipe for resistance management. With fewer individuals exposed to less chemicals, that’s really important.”

Stute stressed that planting cover crops is not a cure-all for resistant weeds, but an important tool.

“We are not looking at rye and rye residue as a substitute for herbicide,” he said. “We are looking at resistance management and improving our weed control.”