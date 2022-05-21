Despite late start, farmers ‘clicking through acres’

XENIA, Ill. — Chad Lewis finally got started with his planting May 10 this year. Last year he was done.

“This is the first day,” he said. “Last year we were finished with corn and beans both. We’ve had a few dry days, but it’s been chilly.”

Lewis, who farms in Clay County in East Southeast Illinois, was hoping to get as many acres as possible planted before the weekend of May 14. The weather report was calling for another few days of rain chances.

“We’re clicking right through the acres,” he said. “We’re hoping it doesn’t rain this weekend so we can be done by Monday.”

The wet weather wasn’t the only thing holding up planting this year. Lewis usually plants corn and soybeans at the same time, but his father came down with COVID-19, putting him out of commission at a critical time. The case was mild, but enough to put him out of action.

“We’d like to do both at the same time,” he said. “He’s doing all right, but he’s not available to run the tractor.”

Last year’s crop was above average.

“They were really good,” Lewis said.

The late planting isn’t late enough to create any panic. Like many farmers, Lewis would prefer to get into the fields earlier, but May isn’t bad.

“It all comes down to if the good Lord blesses us with rain when we need it,” he said.

Meanwhile, his wheat crop is doing well.

“It looks nice,” Lewis said.

