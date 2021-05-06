Double-crop wheat may shift northward in parts of Midwest

Double-crop wheat may be creeping northward in Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.

An increasing number of growers are planting soft red winter wheat, the variety grown nearly exclusively in Illinois and surrounding states. Traditionally, the major portion of the crop is as part of a double-crop system with soybeans and is produced in the southern third of the state, south of Interstate 70. But several factors may be pushing the geography northward.

Dave Milligan, president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, farms in Michigan, just south of Detroit, and says it is moving into his area.

“A couple things have driven it,” he said. “Obviously, economics is one. If you can grow a crop of wheat and get a crop of soybeans behind it, you can make some money. We saw more wheat several years ago when the price of soybeans reached a substantial level. I think we’ll see it again this year, with the markets we have.”

University of Illinois wheat breeder Jessica Rutkoski doesn’t have concrete evidence that double-cropping is being embraced by more farmers outside the typical geographic band. But she believes short-season cultivars being developed at the University of Illinois and other places are making it more practical.

“It’s a combination of environment and the genetics,” she said. “We’re getting earlier varieties. It’s impressive when we run the trials in the farmers’ fields and we’re typically ahead of their varieties. That’s a good indication of where things are headed.”