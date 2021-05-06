Double-crop wheat may shift northward in parts of Midwest

Double-crop wheat may be creeping northward in Illinois and the rest of the Midwest.
An increasing number of growers are planting soft red winter wheat, the variety grown nearly exclusively in Illinois and surrounding states. Traditionally, the major portion of the crop is as part of a double-crop system with soybeans and is produced in the southern third of the state, south of Interstate 70. But several factors may be pushing the geography northward.
Dave Milligan, president of the National Association of Wheat Growers, farms in Michigan, just south of Detroit, and says it is moving into his area.
“A couple things have driven it,” he said. “Obviously, economics is one. If you can grow a crop of wheat and get a crop of soybeans behind it, you can make some money. We saw more wheat several years ago when the price of soybeans reached a substantial level. I think we’ll see it again this year, with the markets we have.”
University of Illinois wheat breeder Jessica Rutkoski doesn’t have concrete evidence that double-cropping is being embraced by more farmers outside the typical geographic band. But she believes short-season cultivars being developed at the University of Illinois and other places are making it more practical.
“It’s a combination of environment and the genetics,” she said. “We’re getting earlier varieties. It’s impressive when we run the trials in the farmers’ fields and we’re typically ahead of their varieties. That’s a good indication of where things are headed.”
Anecdotally, she has seen more interest in double-cropping.
“Most of my testing I do south of Urbana, so I don’t have a sense of a trend of more farmers doing that, but there has been more interest in that,” Rutkoski said. “…Obviously, with the early varieties there is going to be some yield penalties, but we are making a lot of progress with combining good yields and early maturity.”
Tracy Heuerman grows wheat close to the I-70 line in south-central Illinois. And as a Growmark seed representative, she deals with other farmers who are new to wheat production. She has seen more wheat grown in Coles, Moultrie and Christian counties.
“In the past we typically saw that people growing wheat in those counties were doing it so they could tile later in the summer, not double-cropping it,” she said. “But there is probably more double-crop going on as you move north than there used to be. I would attribute that to shorter-season wheat varieties.”
Economic factors may be spurring more interest in double-cropping among farmers in the northern regions of the Illinois Wheat Belt. Mike Doherty, executive director of the Illinois Wheat Association, has seen more farmers in northern parts of the state growing wheat, not only as a component in a double-crop system, but for other uses.
“I have heard that the wheat market near Chicago is growing because of the need for forage and bedding for horses,” Doherty said.
Winter wheat can also serve as a destination for manure application in fields destined for corn or soybeans.
“They don’t want to spread it on bare ground,” Doherty said. “Many farmers in the north are growing wheat to have a place to deposit manure.”
Environmental factors and sustainability also plays a role in an increased use of wheat and other fall-planted crops.
“We have this interest now in sustainability and carbon. One thing that works well is not disturbing the soil,” Milligan said. “You like to keep something growing on that ground all the time. There is another side benefit to it, keeping something living in that soil most of the time if you have wheat over the winter and soybeans finishing out the summer.”