Early 2023 crop markets may require a close eye

In the first half of the year some farmers in the eastern Corn Belt may find some good deals when selling their crop, a lingering effect from the drought felt in western Iowa and Missouri.

Basis bids for some crops have been high in the west, with some supply shortfall creating stronger prices in those regions. However, as that supply gets filled from locations further east, that will create more demand for farmers out in Illinois or Indiana.

“Based on previous experience, we’ve seen corn pulled west to east when we’ve had shortfalls out here,” said James Mintert, agricultural economist with Purdue University. “I would expect more basis opportunities, some that may last a few days at most, so you have to really pay attention.”

This comes as farmers’ pocketbooks are expected to be tested in the next year. High fertilizer prices, high land values and high cash rents are going to force producers to look for more opportunities moving forward.

“We expect farm incomes and margins to tighten up in 2023,” Mintert said. “We’ve seen a big increase in land values in the past couple of years. One thing to think about is marketing a little more aggressively and taking advantage of basis moves. That can create some profit opportunities.”

Soybean basis bids are showing similar data as corn, said Nathaneal Thompson, economist with Purdue Univeristy, but at a smaller difference from east to west.

“There is still evidence of need to move beans east to west, but there’s some strong basis levels in the Mississippi Delta areas (southern Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi), but that is due to stronger soybean export demand,” he said.

An increased volatility in basis is going to be the trend nationwide, Thompson said, with big swings coming at the end of 2022 and into 2023.

“When we teach commodity marketing, a lot of times we teach strategies like storage hedges where you eliminate futures risk and anticipate basis because it’s usually easier to forecast,” he said. “Our charts are showing that it may not be as true as it once was.”

Michael Langemeier, another ag economist at Purdue, said his models show the expected cash price on October 2023 corn delivery is $5.70, with a 55% chance of a below $6 level.

The December 2023 corn futures contract is up nearly $1 from this time last year, peaking at $6.80 this spring and sitting above $5.90 late in December 2022. Another rally may come if export demand shows up from exports and any issues in South America’s growing season.

“However, if those things go in the opposite direction we could see some downside,” Langemeier said.

The same tool for soybeans shows an expected October 2023 cash price of $13.35, with a 51% chance of prices falling below $13.75. The November 2023 soybean future contract topped out at $14.50 this year, but still sits nearly $2 above this time last year around $13.80.

Soybean demand has been much stronger than corn in recent weeks, he said, and that is the expected trend. That may encourage additional soybean plantings this year.