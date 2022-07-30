Farm Beginnings program helps couple launch niche farm

GOREVILLE, Ill. — Brian Elias and Kyle McAdams weren’t looking for a handout, but they did get a helping hand. And they’re thankful for it.

The Chicago transplants are pursuing their dream of running their own farm. Though they came armed with some experience, they needed some help getting started.

That’s where Food Works came in. The nonprofit organization’s Southern Illinois Farm Beginnings program was just the thing to help them get started on their dream.

Though he had never farmed, Elias has ample experience marketing agricultural goods. He ran a number of farmers markets in the Chicago area and worked with a small farm in Wisconsin. He also headed up a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) program offering home delivery to 1,300 customers.

McAdams works as a ticket broker. When that business dried up during the COVID-19 pandemic, he joined Elias working in customer service. The couple moved to southern Illinois and started their farm about a year ago.

Their agricultural enterprise is highly diversified. They grow herbs and spices for value-added products. They also produce grapes, vegetables and — in the future — hazelnuts. While they plan to frequent farmers markets once their business is up and running, the most promising venue is the internet.

“Our main thing is value-added stuff,” Elias said. “We’re growing spices, chilis, ginger, turmeric, cumin and fennel to make jarred products. Also, figs and grapes, and we bought 100 hazelnut trees for an orchard.”

They consider herbs and chili peppers their main crops.

Elias has a connection to southern Illinois. His aunt and uncle graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and settled in the region. Elias came often to visit them.

Elias and McAdams had a plan for their niche farm, but sought out expertise. Elias got acquainted with a staffer at Food Works and learned about its beginning farmers program. The year-long program offers seminars, on-farm educational visits and mentorships. He and McAdams secured a scholarship and began the program about a year ago.

“The scholarships are for underserved communities,” Elias said. “One is LGBT, so we fit into that category.”

The program provided the couple with specifics on a broad range of topics, including agronomy and marketing.

“We had a pretty solid idea of what we wanted to do, but it got much sharper and cleaner,” he said. “Our first mission statement was a paragraph that finally got simplified to five words.

That was super helpful for me.

“They cover everything from dealing with pests to coming up with a business plan. That was the best thing for me personally, that they had us write out these holistic goals and business plans. It really made us drill everything down, such as what is our price point, what is this going to cost us to make, how much electricity it will take to run a dehydrator.”

A valuable part of the program was interaction with other farmers and supporting agencies.

“I’m aware of NRCS and Extension. But we got to interface with those people one on one,” Elias said. “That demystified some of that for us.”

The interaction with others operating fledgling farms may be as valuable as the education.

“They really helped crystalize everything and some things we hadn’t thought of,” Elias said. “We learned from everyone else in the class — they’re all beginning farmers. Building that breakfast club has been really helpful.”

For Elias and McAdams, support is a text or email away. It comes from experts in certain fields but also fellow farmers who have discovered something that benefits all. One resource specialist provided advice on hazelnuts and another is proficient in plant identification.

“That’s one of the things that was awesome. You do get more in touch with the whole farming community,” Elias said. “When we came down here, we were like ‘let’s just do this.’ But the support system has been very helpful.”