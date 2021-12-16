Farmers bring in record-breaking profit

The average grain farmer in Illinois will see record-breaking net income this year, but University of Illinois ag economists don’t expect that result in 2022.
High commodity prices and high yields made 2021 a stellar year for Illinois corn and soybean growers, with the average net income for grain farmers enrolled in Illinois Farm Bureau Farm Management projected to be $325,000.
“That would be a record level,” said ag economist Gary Schnitkey at the Farm Income Outlook for 2022 webinar as part of the University of Illinois’ annual Economic Summit Dec. 1.
And these calculations don’t include the federal assistance programs that helped improve the bottom line for farmers in 2020.
The average farmer is considered to crop about 1,400 acres. This year, corn growers solidly surpassed the 185.9 bu./acre trend yield in Illinois with a 207 bu./acre average. Soybean yields were closer to the 60.3 bu./acre trend line, coming in at 64 bu./acre.
That, combined with the highest commodity prices since 2012, led to the big bump in net income, Schnitkey said.
For next year, farmers who were able to lock in some 2022 input costs, including fertilizer, will have a better profit outlook than those paying high fertilizer costs, said Dale Lattz, another member of the university’s farmdoc team.
“You will see a variety of costs for fertilizer this year,” Schnitkey said.
In 2022, input costs will come in at about $747 per acre for corn compared to $600/acre for the last three years. That’s almost $150 an acre higher, he said. The percentage increase is about the same for soybeans.
Higher costs include land.
“After four to five years of steady cash rents, higher farm incomes will push cash rents higher this year,” Lattz said. Rents on flexible leases began increasing in 2020.
Farmers with fixed cash rents may want to consider a bonus payment to the landowners for 2021. Offering such a bonus this year may help offset some increases for 2022 when costs will be higher, Lattz said.
“Fixed cash rents go down slower than they go up,” he said.
Even with current 2022 fall bids (more than $5 for corn and more than $12 for soybeans), Schnitkey expects 2022 incomes to drop significantly from 2021 at trend yields.
With that in mind, he advises forward marketing this year.
“If planting more soybeans, price the additional soybeans,” he said. “For example, if you plant 10% more soybeans, you may want to price some at $11.80.”
“If buying expensive nitrogen, price the corn,” he said.
He suggested pricing some at $5.25.
“You may price more than usual for this crop,” he said, but he doesn’t recommend pricing all of it.
Corn and soybeans have about the same relative profitability, he said, and encouraged farmers to think about the corn and soybean decision in the longer-term.
As for price projections next year, about half those attending the webinar said in a virtual survey they expect corn prices to be between $4.75 and $5.25/ bu. About half said they expect soybean prices to fall in the range of $11.15 to 12.25/bu. next year.
Schnitkey gave three possible scenarios for income for 2022. If the prices are $5/bu. for corn and $12/bu. for soybeans at trend yields, the average grain farmer’s net income could be near $130,000 which is above the incomes from 2014 to 2019 but significantly lower than this year.
“It takes higher prices to get that income,” he said.
If the prices are what USDA is projecting, $4.50/bu. corn and $10.50 soybeans, the net income would be $58,000 for the average Illinois grain farmer. This scenario shows the importance of locking in some higher prices when possible, he said.
If prices at harvest next year are $4/bu. for corn and $11/bu. for soybeans, a farmer could expect to lose about $65,000 next year, he said.
In all, higher costs and lower prices in 2022 could result in downward pressure on net income. At the same time, higher 2021 incomes are likely to push 2022 cash rents up.
“Long-term profitability will be a challenge if prices return to historic averages and production costs and cash rents do not decline,” Schnitkey said.
“The relationship between future prices and costs is kind of disconcerting,” said Krista Swanson, research specialist for the Gardner Agricultural Policy Program and part of the farmdoc team participating in the economic seminar.