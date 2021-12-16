Farmers bring in record-breaking profit

The average grain farmer in Illinois will see record-breaking net income this year, but University of Illinois ag economists don’t expect that result in 2022.

High commodity prices and high yields made 2021 a stellar year for Illinois corn and soybean growers, with the average net income for grain farmers enrolled in Illinois Farm Bureau Farm Management projected to be $325,000.

“That would be a record level,” said ag economist Gary Schnitkey at the Farm Income Outlook for 2022 webinar as part of the University of Illinois’ annual Economic Summit Dec. 1.

And these calculations don’t include the federal assistance programs that helped improve the bottom line for farmers in 2020.

The average farmer is considered to crop about 1,400 acres. This year, corn growers solidly surpassed the 185.9 bu./acre trend yield in Illinois with a 207 bu./acre average. Soybean yields were closer to the 60.3 bu./acre trend line, coming in at 64 bu./acre.

That, combined with the highest commodity prices since 2012, led to the big bump in net income, Schnitkey said.

For next year, farmers who were able to lock in some 2022 input costs, including fertilizer, will have a better profit outlook than those paying high fertilizer costs, said Dale Lattz, another member of the university’s farmdoc team.

“You will see a variety of costs for fertilizer this year,” Schnitkey said.

In 2022, input costs will come in at about $747 per acre for corn compared to $600/acre for the last three years. That’s almost $150 an acre higher, he said. The percentage increase is about the same for soybeans.