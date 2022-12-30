Global grain markets face volatility in 2023

Volatility not seen in years may breed uncertainty regarding grain supplies as the world moves into 2023.

A 2022 characterized by drought in many parts of the United States and Europe, a war between Russia and Ukraine, and unrest in China has many scratching their heads. Grain stores may not be sufficient to head off a major disruption.

“It’s certainly a volatile time,” said University of Illinois ag economist Joe Janzen. “We’re in a place where the world doesn’t have a big stockpile of grain to buffer whatever comes along. If something happens in 2023 that we can’t predict, we don’t have a significant stockpile of grain to buffer that.”

The biggest question mark may be the world’s most-populous nation. Recent mass demonstrations in many of China’s cities in response to COVID lockdown measures are being compared to the 1989 Tiananmen Square revolt that made the regime teeter. China’s leaders have indicated they may be taking heed of their citizens’ concerns.

The country is the proverbial 800-pound elephant in the room.

“It’s always China,” Janzen said. “There isn’t any one person with a perfect, 360-degree view of what they have with food demand. With them backing off this zero-COVID policy, that could open up things and create more economic activity. More economic activity means more of everything, including food. That’s a real wild card.”

Jody Lawrence, a broker with Tennessee-based Strategic Trading Advisors, agrees there is nearly unprecedented uncertainty in the global grain supply and demand complex.

“It’s as volatile a time as we’ve seen,” he said.

That volatility could mean good and bad news for grain farmers.

“The potential bullish things all revolve around China getting control of their COVID-zero lockdown and economy back on track, which would help the sluggish world economy,” Lawrence said. “Something could go horribly wrong in Russia, where corn and wheat would go through the roof because of the war getting worse.

“On the bear side, there could be more and more supply and declining prices as we’re transitioning from La Niña to El Niño. Also, if we’re in a spot where the world has plenty of production and China does not resuscitate their economy, we would not have a driver for all the extra bushels that will be coming up. Those are the extremes.”

Though grain stores are relatively low and U.S. production was modest in 2022, many don’t have incentive to sell their grain, according to Janzen.

“A lot depends on what the U.S. farmer does do in terms of holding onto their crop,” he said. “We didn’t have a huge crop in 2022, but the market’s not really paying to hold onto that crop. Grain movement is slow and export movement is slow. It’s going to take quite a lot of work just to move crop we had in 2022.”

More than ever, the U.S. competes with South America in the global grain markets. And despite weather concerns in the Southern Hemisphere, there may be little upside for prices.

“Argentina is struggling. But the world relies more on them for more corn than beans, so that’s a corn-supportive issue,” Lawrence said. “They’ve been hot and dry for several weeks. January and February make their crop, but if it starts out bad, it doesn’t finish any better.”

Here at home, low grain stocks also will not necessarily bring out the bulls, either.

“Wheat and corn stocks coming in at near record-low levels,” Lawrence said. “Demand has fallen off so much because the Fed is raising rates and the world is going into recession. You have to balance everything. Yeah, they’re record tight, but when you add in demand, it’s not quite as high as you would expect.”

One concern also remaining is how much U.S. farmers plant next spring to return stocks to more comfortable levels, according to Janzen.