Green future includes biodiesel, leaders say

Soybean growers are optimistic about the future of biodiesel.

A move toward cleaner energy sources bodes well for renewable sources, and soybeans are a vital component.

“Biodiesel goes in a lot of things,” said Ed Lammers, who was the United Soybean Board’s oil target coordinator in 2021. “Anything we can do to lessen our demand from overseas oil production and convert it to biodiesel is good for the whole nation.”

Particularly promising is SAF, or sustainable aviation fuel. Even oil producer British Petroleum touts its benefits.

“SAF gives an impressive reduction of up to 80% in carbon emissions over the lifecycle of the fuel compared to traditional jet fuel it replaces, depending on the sustainable feedstock used, production method and supply chain to the airport,” the company said on its website.

Shell and other oil companies are also getting on the bandwagon. One barrier is cost, as SAF is more expensive than petroleum-based aviation fuel. The benefits to the environment and health are proven.

“We’re finding out through studies that there is a large health benefit to using biodiesel,” said Lammers, who farms near Hartington in northeast Nebraska. “You can go to 50% blends and reduce carbon 60% to 70%. That has a huge health advantage.”

A 2021 study in which the National Biodiesel Board partnered with Trinity Consultants found that use of B100 could save lives and increase productivity. The study, which looked at 13 communities in the U.S., said cleaner fuels could dramatically reduce instances of cancer and asthma while also cutting down on sick days for employees.