Herbicide resistance reaching critical mass

Weeds have been victorious in so many battles against herbicides, it may be time to say they’re winning the war.

Waterhemp and Palmer amaranth lead the way, with both exhibiting resistance to numerous modes of action. But it gets worse. Scientists at the University of Illinois have discovered strains of waterhemp that have developed resistance to chemicals not even applied to crops.

Resistance usually comes as a defensive response to application of specific herbicides. Agronomists have long warned that reliance on one mode of action over a long period is unwise because some weeds will eventually become resistant to the effects of the herbicide.

But Dean Reichers and other scientists at the U of I have discovered a much more troubling phenomenon. They examined how multiple-resistance waterhemp found in McLean County detoxifies the chemical designed to kill it, such as that in the products Callisto and Impact. They introduced a formulation including HPPD inhibitors that is not used on corn, and the weed species even exhibited defenses against it.

“We knew this chemical kills corn, so obviously they can’t be used in a cropping situation,” Reichers said. “We thought there is no way waterhemp can detoxify this, but it did. The question was, how is it doing this? This strategy is new and novel.”

According to the International Herbicide-Resistant Weed Database, weeds have evolved resistance to 21 of the 31 known herbicide sites of action and to 164 different herbicides. Herbicide-resistant weeds have been reported in 96 crops in 71 countries.