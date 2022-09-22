Illinois farmers anticipate ‘average’ crop

It may be a ho-hum harvest for Illinois farmers, but likely not a bad year overall.

As they ease their combines into the fields, few major problems lurk. Agronomists see a decent, if not great, crop.

“Overall, corn has looked good this year,” said Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden Harvest. “We had really good stands, good populations and no drowned-out spots. That’s going to help us.”

One common theme is the absence of major damage from pests.

“I have probably swept fewer insects this year — especially stinkbugs — than in any years past,” said Dan Schult, a consultant with Crop IMS covering southern Illinois. “I’ve found hardly any pressure at all. It may be because of the dry conditions earlier in the year.”

Craig Kilby, an agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids, has seen some evidence of increasing stinkbug damage in soybeans, however.

“Stinkbugs are fairly common and are becoming more prevalent in the state of Illinois each year,” he said. “They don’t necessarily reduce yield on their own, but they break open pods and we get an entry of disease, which destroys yields and grain quality, especially fuller-season soybeans.”

Kilby said farmers in his area anticipate average to “disappointing” corn yields.

“Overall, it looks to be around average. I don’t know if we’re going to set any records,” Kilby said. “We had a great early onset with stands and no holes all the way across my area in west central Illinois, so it’s disappointing to see this crop not quite live up to what it might have had. Still, we’re going to have a good crop overall.”

Schult said corn yields may be sporadic this season.

“There is a wide variability in yields,” he said. “We had some that did not pollinate very well. Some around Perry County look like they might make only 80 bushels. … Other than that small area, most is average at best. There is going to be some good and a lot of average corn out there. There are good stands but smaller ears.”

Lawless said that in east central parts of the state, corn has looked good but may not perform as well as expected.

“We had really good stands, good populations and no drowned-out spots. That’s going to help us,” he said. “On the other hand, with that dry June we lost a couple of rows around on a lot of ears and probably a little more tip back. It should net out to be about average — not a record crop.

“Disease was low. We didn’t lose any nitrogen at all because it didn’t rain much early. Corn is going to stay greener and probably be more ripe than you think it is.”

The trend in recent years of earlier planting of soybeans has paid off for most farmers, who have gotten higher yields. But that may not be the case everywhere in Illinois in 2022.

“Maturing beans are taking advantage of some late rains in late August, but I’m afraid some earlier varieties may not fare as well,” Kilby said.

Lawless has seen some soybeans that are progressing well.

“We’ve had a couple of showers lately, which certainly doesn’t hurt,” he said. “Beans are always a wild card, though. We have a few more two-bean pods. We’re getting a few extra beans growing out the top. If we get some good seed size with these late rains, we should be in good shape with beans.”

Schult has also seen his share of two-bean pods, but he said that most pods are around average.