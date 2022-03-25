Midwestern farmers face mix of dry, wet conditions

As farmers head to the fields to plant their crops this spring, they face the same troubling weather conditions that were present in 2021. If only Mother Nature will turn stress into success again this year.

“It’s very similar to last year,” said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors, a grain marketing and weather consulting firm.

Farmers in the western Corn Belt could use some precipitation, while those to the east could use some drier soils.

“It’s overly dry in the western Corn Belt,” Lawrence said. “The guys I’ve talked to in eastern Nebraska, it’s even drier there coming out of last winter, so they’ve got some real concerns. The eastern Corn Belt is in good shape, though like last year, it’s overly wet.”

He defines the dividing line between the western and eastern belt around Des Moines.

Unfortunately, forecasts don’t hold much hope that conditions will improve for soils before planting. A March 17 report by the Climate Prediction Center indicated above-normal chances of increased precipitation in eastern regions of the Midwest, many of which have been inundated with spring rainfall.

The same report offered only an even chance of higher or lower than normal precipitation in regions that have been unusually dry.

“We see a bull’s-eye over an area that’s already wet to stay wet,” said Melissa Widhalm, a meteorologist with the Midwest Regional Climate Center. “We’re going to have to wait and see if the soils can dry out a little.”