New apple varieties a hit

How do you like them apples? Regarding established varieties, not so much anymore.

The types of apples we have grown up eating are becoming less and less popular today, being replaced by newer varieties that better suit consumer preferences and farmer needs.

Stalwarts like Red Delicious, Golden Delicious and Granny Smith may have seen their best days.

“Red Delicious is losing popularity pretty quickly,” said Chris Eckert of Eckert Orchards in Belleville, Illinois. “Trees on a lot of acres have been taken out of the ground.”

Even relatively newer varieties such as Fuji and Gala are fading in the marketplace. They are being supplanted with apples that have traits favorable to consumers and farmers. One example is EverCrisp, developed through the efforts of the Midwest Apple Improvement Association. Jim Eckert, Chris’ uncle, was instrumental in breeding efforts that produced EverCrisp.

“It’s by far the most popular variety developed through the association,” Chris Eckert said. “There are now more than a million trees planted all over the world.”

The fruit business differs from grain production in that consumer preferences often take precedence over production traits. While corn hybridization and soybean cultivars may emphasize yield, disease resistance and other agronomic benefits, taste and texture are often more important for fruits.

Mohammad Babadoost, a University of Illinois plant pathologist who specializes in fruits and vegetables, said efforts to create new varieties with grower-friendly traits continue. But taste and texture may trump other considerations.

“There have been efforts for 15 or 20 years to develop some varieties resistant to disease such as fire blight or root rot,” Babadoost said. “But people will raise the varieties that they can easily market. And those that are disease resistant may not be as popular.”

Eckert, who operates one of the largest orchards in the Midwest, agrees.

“It has to taste good or it won’t sell,” he said. “Also, cosmetic performance is important.”

Despite the consumer acceptance of the fruit, growers must be able to produce the crop in the first place.

“We’re looking at when it ripens, for instance,” Eckert said. “We don’t want the fruit to ripen super early or super late.”

MAIA was created in the 1990s when apple producers across the Midwest got together with the goal of developing varieties more suited to the climate of the Corn Belt states. EverCrisp was formed as a cross between HoneyCrisp and Fuji. Its two parents are still popular — especially HoneyCrisp — but they may inevitably share the same fate as the earlier varieties like Red Delicious.

“HoneyCrisp is slowing down,” Eckert said. “There’s a lot of competition.”

Granny Smith and her cousins may be a fond memory for many, but the new kids on the block are taking over.

“Relative to the new varieties, they just don’t stand up,” Eckert said. “They don’t have the texture and sweetness of the newer competitors. The newer apples also hold up better in cold storage.”

Apple growers will likely continue to deal with growing challenges the traditional way.

“So far in Illinois we do not have an acceptable variety resistant to disease,” Babadoost said. “But we do have very effective chemicals to control diseases.”

That may be one reason attempts at organic orchards in the region have not met with universal success.

“Organic production is very difficult in Illinois,” he said. “Conditions are so conducive that whatever you do you’re going to get diseases.”

Nostalgia aside, the improved apples of today have gained favor.

“Consumers are the winners because apples are so much better today,” Eckert said.