Nitrogen rates only one consideration in fertilization

EFFINGHAM, Ill. — Fertilizer application rates get most of the ink regarding maximizing yields. But successful farmers take into account many other considerations.

“I know a lot of growers who put the same rate on every field every year,” said Jim Schwartz, head research agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids. “How many of you at Christmas walk away without opening your presents? There are free nitrogen gifts we are not opening.”

Schwartz and others provided farmers with the latest in internal as well as university research during a recent Beck’s field show here.

Schwartz is a big believer in split applications.

“The further you get away from that decision, the more stuff happens and the larger your margin of error,” he said. “If I can push some of that decision point into the growing season, that margin of error is less.”

That’s because the farmer has had the opportunity to observe conditions, including weather.

“I’ve accumulated knowledge,” Schwartz said. “What if it’s like this year, when it rained a bunch? I’ve probably lost some nitrogen. Maybe I don’t put all my nitrogen on up front and spend a lot of money I don’t have to spend.”

The charts in use for decades on nitrogen benefits don’t tell the whole story. The accepted ratio is 1 to 1.1 pounds of nitrogen to produce one bushel of corn. But that doesn’t take into consideration other factors.

“How much nitrogen you physically apply has very little correlation to the final yield,” Schwartz said. “That may feel like a shocker. But we’re doubling our corn yield, yet nitrogen rates haven’t changed that much. How can that be?”

The answer is complicated. But it incorporates timing, placement, rate and source. Managing loss also falls into the mix. Some fields are already holding fertilizer. University of Illinois trials at Monmouth in 2019 indicated the presence of 167 pounds of nitrate in an acre of soil.

“Where did that come from? Mineralization of organic matter,” Schwartz said. “Mineralization is about having the right temperature, the right pH, the right oxygen levels and good moisture. Every percent of organic matter in your soils contains 1,000 pounds of organic nitrogen. That’s a lot of nitrogen. That’s why split application and rate studies are important.”

Another study by Purdue University concluded that soils can supply as much of 50% of nitrogen needs.

Schwartz said application depth also holds importance in nitrogen efficiency. If one puts it in too shallow, there can be negative benefit. Beck’s trials showed variations in 4-inch depth compared to 8-inch depth.

“Depth is key,” he said. “If you put it in too shallow there is a negative benefit. The difference between 8 inches and 4 inches is great. At the 4-inch depth it expanded right into the seed zone and did a lot of damage and injury. That is key.”

With pesticides — especially herbicide application — timing is also key. Numerous studies have shown that chemicals maintain optimum efficacy when applied during ideal conditions. Beck’s practical farm research has shown that the best response is early application.

“PFR data says that you get the response by spraying in the morning,” Schwartz said. “The best time is 8 a.m. We realize the reality of the situation. But in a perfect world, starting in the morning would be better.”

Early application success is closely related to air conditions. Droplet survival is critical, and studies show that application during low temperatures and high humidity is ideal. One study compared mid-day treatment with 87-degree temperatures and 47% humidity to a morning application when temperature was in the 70s and humidity at 78%.

The droplets applied mid-day started to disappear almost immediately. Those applied in the morning stayed around a long time.

“We want that droplet to survive and get into that canopy,” Schwartz said. “You have better droplet survival in the morning obviously because temperatures are lower and humidity is higher. That’s why we really emphasize spraying in the morning when you can control it.”

Another critical element is water conditioning. Whether from a well or city source, water in the Upper Midwestern states is usually hard, meaning it has high concentrations of calcium, potassium, sodium and iron.

“If the glyphosate molecule binds with those, it can be ineffective,” Schwartz said. “The sulfate molecule is doing the heavy lifting. Conditioning water to make those compounds more available is very important.”