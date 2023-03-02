Connor Sible doesn’t like when people call stover “trash.” He prefers a term that better describes its value.

“Often growers use the term ‘trash’ going out the back of the combine. But there’s a lot of value to the residue,” he said. “There is nutritional value. We call it nature’s biologicals. It’s another source we can tap into.”

Sible is among crop scientists at the University of Illinois taking a closer look at what’s left on the field after harvest. The value is not limited to no-till operations.

“Even when you till that residue in, you incorporate it into the soil and microbes can act on it a little quicker,” Sible said.

Modern tillage practices have likely increased the presence of stubble in harvested fields.

“Certainly the intensity of the tillage has reduced,” Sible said. “It’s not the moldboard plow anymore. We’re not totally inverting the soil, just light incorporation. And you have strip-till and no-till that take it a couple of steps further.”

Managing residue is important in order for farmers to get the most out of it.

“The challenges that farmers face with managing residue is how to be efficient with this process,” said Ben Wiegmann, an agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids. “Ideally, residue management is done in the fall so there is adequate time for residue breakdown before planting the next spring. No matter the form of residue management, warm, moist conditions are always ideal as this is when the microbes will be most active.”

While the remains of a harvested crop may not get much attention, there is value.

“From a nutritional standpoint there is a lot of nitrogen and potassium in that residue,” Sible said. “And phosphorus as well. These are nutrients most growers purchase as fertilizer. We can maybe tap into that residue source and have a little less reliance on needing that fertilizer.”

Corn and soybean residue is not interchangeable. For one thing, there is a difference in quantity.

“One of the key things we look at from a management perspective is that corn yields more than soybean, so it produces more residue,” Sible said. “So corn has twice the residue than soybeans. There is twice as much carbon going out back of combine than soybeans.”

Researchers have calculated that for every bushel of corn harvested, 43.7 pounds of stover is produced. One bushel of soybeans leaves behind about 78 pounds of residue.

“As you get higher yields, you get more residue,” Sible said.

Farmers have options incorporating that residue into their fields.

“A great way farmers can maximize their combine pass by not only harvesting but also managing residue is with their corn head,” Wiegmann said. “Residue management with a corn head varies from things such as stalk stompers to chopping corn heads to different snapping rolls.”

Agronomists in Beck’s practical farm research program saw a 2.3 bushel-per-acre advantage in soybeans across three years when utilizing a Capello Quasar chopping head.

“A chopping head does an excellent job of making smaller pieces of residue,” Wiegmann said. “Small residue has more surface area for microbes to feed on which results in faster breakdown of residue.”

Such methods have drawbacks as well.

“There are pros and cons to that,” Sible said. “You’re exposing it to microbes to degrade it. However, if you chop it into smaller pieces, it’s not able to retain that soil protection you might get in a true no-till scenario.”

Crop rotation also has benefits in residue value. Plots overseen for more than 20 years by U of I professor emeritus Fred Below are in continuous corn. Corn-soybean rotations show improved results.

“With corn following soybeans, that residue degraded better than corn following corn,” Sible said. “It comes down to the fact that composition of those residues are different. Continuous corn is like eating at same buffet every day might getting bored with it. But change the rotation with different types of residue keeps a dynamic system as opposed to a static system. You’ve got to change the diet a little bit.”