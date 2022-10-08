Pests in short supply as harvest begins

For the most part, farmers in the Corn Belt have had relatively few serious problems with disease and insects as they reach harvest.

Many farmers and agronomists say they have seen fewer incidents than usual. That may be due to favorable weather patterns.

“In the south part of the state it’s been fairly normal as far as disease pressure this year,” said Nathan Kleczewski, an agronomist with Growmark who is based in Illinois. “In the upper portion of the state we do have a pocket in the northwest of tar spot that moved right in after tasseling. That could reduce yields somewhat.”

Dan Schult, a crop consultant with Crop IMS, also reports little pressure.

“Actually, I have probably swept fewer insects this year — especially stinkbugs — than in any years past,” he said. “I have found hardly any pressure at all. Maybe that’s because of the dry conditions earlier in the year.”

Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden Harvest, agrees that dry conditions may have prevented major disease outbreaks.

“On the disease side of it, that’s just dryness,” he said. “It hasn’t been ultra wet. Tar spot didn’t blow up bad like it did a year ago. You can probably say the same thing for beans. I’m in a heavy fungicide part of the world, so most of the corn and beans around here tend to get a fungicide application, which helps a lot.”

The same observations have been made in Iowa as well.

“Now is the time when farmers are seeing tar spot. You can see that from the combine cab as you’re harvesting,” said Pat Holloway with Peterson Genetics of Cedar Falls, Iowa. “It came in late enough that it didn’t really affect yields or corn standability. But once you have the inoculum, it’s there. That’s a major foliar disease that is going to be new to a lot of folks this year.”

Holloway said spider mites caused some issues in soybeans earlier, but it is too late to do anything about them.

“Most of the beans are senescing, so it’s hard to see those spots,” he said. “The yield monitor will tell you they caused some damage, but it’s hard to tell. Northern Iowa had some aphids, but they were sprayed. All that is long past now.”

Kleczewski said producers should be aware of corn rootworm, especially in continuous corn.

“We need to be paying attention to rootworm beetle populations in the fall and be smart about hybrid choices,” he said. “Rotation is important in helping to minimize impact of that insect.”

Agronomist Craig Kilby said there were some late-season concerns with disease in both corn and soybeans, though nothing critical.

“With corn we need to be aware of field molds, although the forecast in many places looks fairly dry, so dry-down will probably go through without any interruption,” he said. “There were some instances of incomplete husk covering where insects are feeding. It’s very mild at this stage. Stalk quality is another issue. Stress promotes that disease as we move into late grain fill.”

Holloway also has concerns about weedy fields that didn’t get late applications of herbicide.

“Some of the fields look ugly where they didn’t spray late,” he said. “There’s a lot of waterhemp. You see all the seed heads out there. It’s amazing how many seeds are on those plants. It gives you an indication of what the pressure is going to be in the future. Hopefully, we’ll have better availability of Liberty and other chemicals to make that second application more effective. Maybe farmers can think about taking advantage a little bit of off-season prices.”