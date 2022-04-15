Research tackles many ways to address climate issues on farms

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Research on climate change is nothing new at the University of Illinois. However, developments this year have the attention of both Midwest farmers and international climate change experts.

This summer and fall, bread-box-sized robots developed here are ready to plant 10,000 acres of cover crops on farmers’ fields.

Other attention-getters include development of new corn and soybean varieties, “agrivoltaic” fields where crops and solar panels are productive side by side, and research on perennial crops that could potentially be grown here for biofuel.

Biofuel balance

Corn ethanol alone won’t address the extent of the need for renewable fuels, said Don Ort, a professor of plant biology and crop science at the University of Illinois.

The ethanol and biodiesel industries have been positive developments and profitable for farmers, but further research is needed on sugarcane and other crops for the long-term, he said.

As for the ethanol industry, “We shouldn’t stop it, but we shouldn’t expand,” Ort said.

However, there are several barriers to farmers in adopting new fuel crops. Many are not being commercially produced and need further development to scale up production.

“Technology needs to catch up,” said Madhu Khanna, co-director of the Center for Economics of Sustainability at the university.

Perennial grasses are great for the environment and diversify the landscape, but growing them can pose financial risk to farmers, she said.

The crop requires 10 to 15 years to be productive and some require significant startup costs. There are also issues of having markets available and agronomic information to assist farmers.

However, eventually markets for carbon sequestration and incentives could encourage some growers, Khanna said.

Solar and soybeans together?

Khanna is also the lead of a four-year, $10 million study funded by USDA to delve into “agrivoltaic” systems where crops and solar panels are in the same field — maintaining crop production, producing renewable energy and increasing farm profitability.

Illinois will be working with teams in Arizona and Colorado to develop different crops for different climates. In Arizona, tomatoes and peppers are already grown this way.

In the Midwest, the focus will be on row crops, starting with shorter crops including soybeans. Research will be done on the solar panels so they can be moved up and down and swivel to accommodate farm machinery and track the sun as it moves across the field.

“There is potential to even grow corn this way,” Khanna said.

Over concern of losing prime cropland to solar fields, many counties and states are banning large-scale solar fields from prime land, thus the interest in different options.

Agrivoltaic systems might even be able to increase yields. With climate change and more extreme temperatures, the solar panels could provide protection for the plants, she said.

Cover crops and robots

Cover crops are one of the most touted environmentally friendly options these days, but the challenge in the Midwest is getting them planted in a timely manner and with good emergence.

This year 10,000 acres of cover crops are going to be planted using small robots developed at the university. Researchers are getting feedback from focus groups from Illinois Farm Bureau. They want to see what farmers think — “what they will adopt or why not,” Khanna said.

Because such technologies are so new, their success depends on farmers being willing and able to overcome short-term challenges, she said.

University of Illinois professor Girish Chowdhary and his team have been using the small robots in agronomic research here for a few years. Research is also underway to see if robots can assist in weed control, reducing passes and offering potential saving on chemical costs.

Better beans?

Other research focuses on the future of popular crops here. Long-term data over 50 years is showing climate change has a negative impact on corn and soybean yields. Today, some of that is being offset by new varieties and technology.

However, as crops become more tolerant to heat and more drought resistant, some of the new varieties are less productive under normal conditions, Khanna said.

“Climate change doesn’t just mean warmer and drier. It also means variability,” she said.

Crops will have to deal with a bigger range of conditions, but not just the extremes, she said.

The goal is to look down the road and design crops for the future, said Ort, who has been working on climate change issues for more than 20 years.

Seed companies are interested in the university’s research on new varieties, he said. Most of them look only a few years into the future, while research here is looking as far as 10 years ahead.

Ort is among those studying the increase of the vapor pressure deficit in corn, a factor that means it will take more water to make a bushel of corn in the future than it does today. This is a concerning issue in areas of the country where the corn is not irrigated. Researchers will need to design crops that are more water efficient, he said.

There are complicated traits involved. There will be a “sweet spot” of how much water you let out and restricting the amount of CO2 coming in.

“It is a large challenge and urgent. This is on top of us for 10, 20, 30 years. We are optimistic,” said Ort who known for his work on maximizing photosynthesis in plants in the RIPE program — Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efﬁciency.

Such progress requires genetic engineering, an area where there are issues with public acceptance.

“But it is an avenue needed to meet this challenge,” he said.

