Researchers explore early signs of new soybean disease

A new disease culprit is threatening to rob soybean growers of some yields, although there has been relatively little damage so far.

Red crown rot, caused by a soil-borne pathogen, was spotted in some fields in 2020. It was first identified in 2017 in Pike County, Illinois, with a few incidences turning up the following year, according to the University of Illinois.

The disease develops from a fungus producing a toxin that moves up through the stems into the foliage of soybean plants. It accumulates in the leaves, killing the tissues before leaving over time. Severely affected plants die or senesce prematurely, similar to sudden death syndrome, which has been present in the state for years.

“It’s an infection that starts at planting,” said Ben Weigmann, an agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids. “… Cool temperatures can lead to some of the infection.”

Weigmann said he has seen little of the disease in the southern Illinois region where he is based.

“The leaves will resemble SDS, giving the plant an interveinal sclerotic look,” he said. “If you slice the stem open, the pith will be a reddish color. It will typically be around the same timing as SDS also. It’s similar to the infection in that moisture induces it sometimes. That’s a primary leading factor.”

Craig Kilby, an agronomist who works in the western Illinois area, is also aware of the disease. Like Weigmann, he has not gotten many reports of it.

University of Illinois researchers are looking into the disease. Led by pathologist Nathan Kleczewski, the team is working with farmers on identifying it in fields around the state.