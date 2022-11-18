Rising river levels allow more shipments

Grain movement along the Mississippi Valley is getting back to normal following drought conditions that shut down parts of waterways across the Midwest.

“They’re still going, but it’s all slow,” said Greg Dolbeare, general manager of Jersey County Grain in Illinois. “There are narrow places where they’re having to dredge. Downstream, boats are following one after another, then they’ll hit another spot where one will hit ground then try to go again.”

The Mississippi River fell to record lows in places, disrupting the movement of barges, many carrying grain. Low levels force operators to reduce weight and cut down on barge tows as the channel becomes shallower and narrower. That has resulted in higher rates.

According to a report by USDA economists, barge rates ballooned from an average of $20 per ton to a record $106 per ton on Oct. 11. Rates eased after that but rose again and then fell to a range from $34 to $59 per ton. Barge traffic was about 40% lower at several locks compared to multi-decade averages.

The number of grain barges being unloaded in New Orleans through October were down significantly. According to the USDA, traffic was 20 to 30% lower than in recent years. The slowdown coincided with river closures and restrictions on barge companies that reduced the bar tow. Normal tows of 30 to 40 barges were reduced to 25.

The natural landmark Tower Rock, near Grand Tower in southwestern Illinois, was totally exposed at one point, and accessible from the Missouri side. It was the only time most residents had ever seen the entire rock, and many walked across the river bottom to explore it.

“We can’t get barges,” Dolbeare said in October, when grain shipments were held up. “We got a barge today and a load, but we’re closed tomorrow and Sunday we’re closed. A third of the barges I ordered for fall have not come yet. It’s backing the system up.”

Dolbeare said he was forced to pile some grain on the ground at his elevator on the Illinois River because of the backup.

“When the bins get full, they don’t work anymore,” he said.

November rains helped with river levels, but there are still concerns about long-term river navigation. Farmers in the Corn Belt have a huge stake in the health of the river system, according to Tim Maiers, executive director of the Upper Mississippi, Illinois & Missouri Rivers Association.

“Barge transportation moves an average of 70 million tons of grain destined for export,” he said. “Export markets play a big role in farm prices and farm income.”

Annually, 32 million tons of corn and 33 million tons of soybeans travel down the Mississippi River, according to Maiers.

“Obviously, that’s a big chunk,” he said.

Maiers said he hasn’t seen the details of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed last year by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, but he expects river improvements will be among the priorities.

“Our organization has been pushing to make sure more funding is included for more locks and dams,” he said. “When you look at our focus, it’s flood protection and flood control. Without flood control, nothing else really matters. Our navigation systems are great, but if we can’t control when we have high water and floods, that infrastructure can’t be utilized.

“Now we’re dealing with low water and drought. It seems we go from one extreme to another.”