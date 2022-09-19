SBOC: One more thing to think about this fall?

Editor’s note: The following was written by Seth Naeve, University of Minnesota Extension soybean agronomist, and Shawn Conley, University of Wisconsin soybean and small grains Extension agronomist, for the Minnesota Crop News website Sept. 6.
Soybean seed coats can vary in color based on genetics of the seed, the environment where they are produced, or through infections by disease-causing organisms. The presence of colored seed coats is not uncommon and the U.S. Federal Grain Inspection Service includes a measure of seed coat color in its soybean grading standards.
U.S. #1 yellow soybeans are allowed up to 1% soybeans of other colors (SBOC), a general term to note any soybean with off-colored seed coats. U.S. #2 soybeans may contain up to 2% SBOC.
Following the 2021 harvest season, it became clear that Enlist E3 soybeans can produce soybean seed containing some off-colored soybeans, and the percentage of the seed with this SBOC appearance can be very large. Not all varieties produce this trait and this trait may not express itself in all fields.
By May of 2022, around 32% of FGIS soybean certificates included SBOC of greater than 1%. So, nearly one-third of soybean samples did not make U.S. #1 yellow soybeans due to off-colored soybeans. In previous years, fewer than 1% of soybean certificates failed to make U.S. #1 due to SBOC.
It appears that U.S. soybean processors will be unlikely to implement dockage on soybeans containing over 1% SBOC. However, elevators that have connections to overseas markets are likely to segregate soybeans by Enlist E3 vs. other traits.
If concerned, farmers should consider reaching out before harvest starts to their local elevators and/or seed dealers to determine how this issue may be handled locally.