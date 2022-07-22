Slow-growing soybeans need moisture

Editor’s note: The following was written by Emerson Nafziger, University of Illinois Extension crop production specialist, for the university’s crop development Bulletin website.
Soybeans that were planted around mid-May have grown more slowly than expected this year, although that is beginning to be corrected in areas where at least an inch of rain fell in June.
While many plants emerged well and have good stands, the leaves and plants are not as large as we would expect under better soil moisture conditions. The slight, light-colored tinge over fields indicates that the leaves have lost some of their turgor pressure in the afternoon heat, so are a little limp and easily flipped by the breeze. High temperatures may also affect soybean plants more negatively than corn plants.
It’s likely that the smaller leaves on soybean plants resulted from limitations on water availability, and perhaps due to smaller than normal cell numbers as new leaves appeared. While we would have liked to have more leaf area as the longest day of the year approached in order to capture more of the sunlight, we can expect the area of new leaves to increase quickly once temperatures are a little lower, especially if rain falls.
Warm nights are conducive to early flowering in soybeans, as long as soybeans have at least three trifoliolate leaves. There may be flowers on some early-planted soybeans this year, but they aren’t numerous.
Some believe that flowering before the solstice signals high yield potential. While it does indicate that the plants are off to a good start, the majority of soybean flowers that turn into productive pods appear after the longest day of the year, as night length is increasing. Warm nights will cause this to start early.
Plants in most fields are healthy, although dry soils can increase injury from soybean cyst nematode. In part because leaf growth is slow, herbicide injury may remain visible longer than usual: new leaf growth is how such injury “disappears” over time.
The critical period for soybean yield begins later and lasts longer than for corn, and as long as soils have enough moisture by mid-July, yield potential should be good.