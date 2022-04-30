Soil types dictate best farm practices across Illinois

CHAMPAIGN Ill. — Richard Mulvaney has the gift of storytelling.

If you want to know why wheat wasn’t traditionally grown on certain Illinois soils, he has a story for that. If you want to know why yields increased on compacted land in LaSalle County, he has a story for that.

As a natural resources and environmental sciences professor at the University of Illinois, he has been collecting stories from research and experience for decades at the Urbana-Champaign campus and sharing them with students, researchers and farmers.

In the Midwest there are two general types of soil — prairie soils and forest soils. Prairie soils are higher in organic matter and very productive. One of the most productive of these in Illinois is Muscatine, mainly found in north central and western Illinois, Mulvaney said.

“Here’s a story for you,” he starts, in the 19th century, when early farmers broke the Muscatine soil in Illinois, they tried to grow wheat. The wheat heads were too heavy and bent to the ground, producing low yields.

“The soil was too rich,” Mulvaney said. So, today we live in the Corn Belt, he said.

Southern Illinois is dominated by timber soil, which is less fertile — lower in organic matter. In addition, the hardpan restricts some rooting there.

“It’s a complicating factor, more difficult to manage,” he said.

In parts of central Illinois, Drummer silty clay loam is underfoot on some of the highest-yielding corn and soybean fields in the country.

Drummer, the state soil of Illinois, needs drainage.

“Illinois is No. 1 in the nation for tile-drained grounds,” Mulvaney said.

North of Interstate 70, Alfisols are a deeper Prairie soil that are naturally more productive with less fertilizer inputs, he said.

A few areas of the state which were never glaciated, including in Jo Daviess County in far northwestern Illinois and parts of southern Illinois, are more rugged, he said.

In eastern Illinois toward the Mississippi River, soils were developed from glacial till and loess sediment blowing in the wind. The Wisconsin Glaciation Stage had the most impact on Illinois, especially in the east, leaving rolling moraines including lime and other valuable nutrients.

The mention of lime brings another story to mind for Mulvaney. A farmer in northern Illinois, near Streator, was having trouble with soil compaction in 2008. On the recommendation of Mulvaney’s colleague and fellow soil scientist and researcher Saeed Khan, the La Salle County farmer added lime to the soil. He used some of the best lime in the state, from Pontiac, which has high calcium and low magnesium.

Yields and soil health improved. After three years of continuous soybeans, he was seeing 60 to 70 bu./acre yields.

“His biggest problem is that he didn’t have enough bins to store it,” Mulvaney said with a chuckle.

The farmer’s neighbor, who tried to correct the compaction problem with tillage and didn’t add lime, only harvested 20 bu./acre that same year, he said.

Also on university advice, the same farmer stopped adding potassium and saved money on those costs. Often potassium is abundant deeper below the soil surface where corn roots have access to it.

“There’s an ocean of potassium here,” Mulvaney said.

But, some companies keep recommending farmers add more. Mulvaney calls it the “potassium paradox.”

To soybean and corn growers who are trying to cut costs with high fertilizer prices this year, he says, “Don’t use K. It’s the first thing you can drop. It’s a money waster.”

Mulvaney often sees cases where farmers are applying more nitrogen than they need. It’s the poorer-quality soil that needs more fertilizer and naturally productive soil can do with less inputs, he said.

In the early 2000s, a team of University of Illinois researchers developed a nitrogen test. As a result of that work, in 2006, Mulvaney was one of the writers of a paper that showed that in a lot of cases, farmers could cut nitrogen rates.

“I made a lot of enemies,” he said of some who didn’t like the recommendation.

But the point of Extension work is getting the research out to farmers so they can use it, he said.

The stories Lee Burras is trying to extract from the soil are about its productivity. The Iowa State University professor was crucial in updating the Corn Suitability Rating in Iowa, known as CSR2. It is used to determine the productivity of soil for taxation purposes, but also by farmers, real estate agents, agricultural businesses and by the government in awarding funding.

“It can’t be a beauty contest,” Burras said of determining the level of soil productivity.

Even if soil is rich and dark on the surface, the CSR2 must take into account what is going on below the surface to about 60 inches where the corn may have roots.

Productivity has changed as weather has. In western Iowa, for example, rain had been the limiting factor for corn yields. Now that isn’t so much the case. More of western Iowa is getting ideal rainfall for corn production now, Burras said.

The Corn Belt will continue shifting to the north and west over the next 50 years, he said. Illinois yields will be more like Ohio and Indiana today and Iowa’s more like Illinois today, he said.

Soil, like people, changes over time.

“At 62 years old, I’m not the same guy as I was at 20. But I’m the same guy,” Burras said.

Lifestyle has some impact on human aging, he said. The same goes for soil — it changes with age and is impacted by how it is managed.

While Burras is aware of a landowner’s right to privacy, all considered, he said he would like to see a mechanism developed that would include soil management as a measure of soil productivity.

